Gwinnett’s Cooperative Food Ministries are stepping in to fill a food insecurity void left when Gwinnett County Public Schools pauses its meal deliveries during spring break.
In collaboration with GwinnettCares.org partners, several local co-ops are preparing to provide extra support to families with children next week.
Gwinnett Cares spokesperson Paige Havens said families seeking assistance can to go to the co-op serving their corresponding zip code once per week during operating hours.
People are required to present an ID and a piece of current mail with current address and zip code on it. Families will receive a week’s worth of food, distributed in drive-through fashion to comply with social distancing guidelines.
The program is only available to residents of Gwinnett County.
Scott Mawdesley, Community Outreach Director for 12Stone Church and Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services Board Chair, has helped oversee the partnership of cooperative ministries, non-profits and local organizations that launched GwinnettCares.org.
“This is an especially difficult time for many families in our community," he said in a statement. "We are doing everything we can to ensure they have access to basic needs. The effects of COVID-19 have hit hard and fast. We have an amazing group of community leaders and non-profit agencies that have formed a response team to help address critical needs as they unfold.”
The food pantries' inventories have been re-stocked by a combination of large-scale donations and community donations. Randy Redner, President & CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia, said the partnership amassed $350,000 in donations from corporate partners providing people relief in the form of grants for the The Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. Those checks, he said, were delivered to cooperative ministries and shelter organizations Tuesday.
Mawdesley said other nonprofit partners will be providing supplemental food programs targeting certain geographic areas, families with transportation challenges and others with special needs. Partners include Salvation Army, Nothing But The Truth, JM Tull Gwinnett Family YMCA, Village of Hope, Street Wise, the Atlanta Community Food Bank and a multitude of churches.
Mawdesley said a network of Gwinnett churches has also been able to blanket the county with individual food donations. 12Stone Church, Gwinnett Church, Perimeter Church and Victory Church are hosting eight collection sites around the county.
“There probably hasn’t been a day across all our (12 Stone) campuses where someone hasn’t come by and dropped off food for a co-op,” he said.
Co-ops will continue to accept donations. Havens wrote in an announcement, people able and willing to give money or food or money to support the effort should visit GwinnettCares.org to donate to relief funds or find a convenient drop-off location.
Gwinnett County Public Schools supplied hundreds of thousands of free sack lunches at 68 school sites and bus stops in those school clusters since schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. GCPS will pause meal deliveries during the regular spring break from March 20 to April 3. The district announced student meals will once again be available for pick up or delivery at school bus stops on April 6. Plans for the week of April 13 will be communicated soon after spring break ends.
