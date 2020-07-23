Gwinnett County is planning to open a new entrepreneurship center, designed to help small businesses grow, in a former pre-school facility in Lawrenceville.
County commissioners voted this past week to approve a $794,985 renovation of the former Sheltering Arms Educational Center location on Perry Street to become the Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center. The center is tentatively set to open later this year and offer private and co-working spaces for small businesses.
“Gwinnett has always strived to be a welcoming place for business, and this is the next logical step,” county commission Chairman Charlotte Nash said. “We want to help small business succeed. There may be someone in Lawrenceville or Suwanee who has an idea that could be the next Amazon or Microsoft."
The center is designed to help emerging small businesses get on their feet. Gwinnett County officials said they are particularly looking to use the center to help minority business owners as well as owners from low-to-moderate income households.
It is intended to be a place where entrepreneurs can receive instruction, coaching and peer learning; participate in workshops; conduct market research; forge connections with both customers and capital; and receive membership opportunities such as the co-working and private office spaces.
“The Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center will be a place where businesspeople who are starting out can learn from experts, from experienced business owners or CEOs, or from each other,” Commissioner Marlene Fosque said.
“At the GEC, people can master essential principles of business as they develop partnerships and connections that can help them succeed and create new opportunities to pay it forward by mentoring the next entrepreneur.”
The county is looking at possibly partnering with Georgia Gwinnett College's business school about operating the center under the direction of county officials.
In addition to the private office and co-working spaces, the 6,718-square-foot center will have conference rooms, a breakroom and dining area, an outdoor workspace and a training room with technological equipment.
"The GEC can help (entrepreneurs) with the necessary nuts and bolts of business to flourish," Nash said. "The GEC will be a point of entry into the entrepreneur network for all Gwinnett small business when they need help and may not know where to turn. It’s good for them and it’s good for Gwinnett.”
The renovation is being funded with money from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development program. The renovation work will be performed by Everlast Construction Group LLC.
