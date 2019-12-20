An effort to break a stigma of opioid abuse, and to encourage addicts to begin recovery programs, has picked up support of five members of Georgia's Congressional Delegation — including all three of Gwinnett's congressmen.
The Stop Opioid Silence Campaign announced U.S. Reps. Rob Woodall, Jody Hice, both R-Ga., and Hank Johnson, D-Ga., are backing a renewed effort by the campaign to fight opioid abuse in Georgia. The campaign was established by Facebook and the nonprofit group, Partnership for Drug-Free Kids + Center on Addiction, to raise awareness of the opioid crisis as well as how to enter recovery programs.
“It was an honor to join the SOS Campaign to help combat the stigma surrounding opioid addiction," Woodall said. "For a long time, there has been a deafening silence on this issue. But the time is now to take a stand and change the narrative.
“By raising your voice and sharing your story, you can inspire others to do the same. Together, in a unified push, we can help the millions of Americans affected by the opioid crisis seek proper treatment and begin recovery.”
There has been talk of fighting opioid addiction, particularly at the state and local level in Georgia with officials in the state seeking to promote an anti-abuse effort pushed by President Donald Trump. What made Friday's announcement unique was the number of Georgia congressmen and women speaking together on the issue.
In addition to Gwinnett's three congressman, the campaign is also receiving praise and support from U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., and Buddy Carter, R-Ga.
“This is a full-blown crisis that demands the attention of Congress,” Johnson said. “The opioid crisis affects everyone. It cuts across all communities regardless of race, income, faith and zip code. I applaud Facebook and Partnership for Drug-Free Kids + Center on Addiction for working to transform how the nation addresses addiction.”
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that opioid-related deaths in Georgia dropped from 1,014 in 2017 to 867 in 2018. The issue has hit close in Gwinnett in recent years, however, including the deaths of two boys who died from opioid use separately in the same Lawrenceville neighborhood, on the same day, in 2017.
Stop Opioid Silence organizers want the campaign to serve as a "safe space" where people addicted to opioids and their families can talk about the issue and help others who are facing the same struggles.
“We face the worst drug epidemic in our nation’s history,” Hice said. “Nearly every American knows someone – a family member, friend, coworker, or neighbor – who is personally affected by this crisis.
"These are real people, with real stories, who tragically lost their bright futures, and left loved ones behind. I am grateful to join the SOS campaign to raise awareness and combat the opioid crisis. With each call to action, may one more life be saved.”
Officials at Facebook and Partnership for Drug-Free Kids + Center on Addiction expressed gratitude to the five members of Georgia's congressional delegation who endorsed the effort.
“Facebook is proud to be working on such an important campaign with Representatives Buddy Carter, Hank Johnson, Lucy McBath, Rob Woodall, and Jody Hice," Facebook Vice President for U.S. Public Policy Kevin Martin said. "By using the Facebook platform to bolster the Stop Opioid Silence campaign, Partnership for Drug Free Kids is able to reach so many more people in Georgia and across the country affected by this epidemic.”
Partnership for Drug Free Kids + Center on Addiction Executive Vice President of External and Government Relations Marcia Lee Taylor said, “The holiday season can be particularly emotional and lonely for individuals and families struggling with addiction. By sharing the stories of people impacted by opioids, we not only raise awareness of the magnitude of this crisis but we also help to shatter the silence that surrounds this disease and prevents so many from getting the help that they need for themselves or a loved one.
“We are proud to be working with Facebook as well as the five members of the Georgia Congressional Delegation to reduce stigma and shame and connect Georgia residents to resources and support.”