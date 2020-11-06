Gwinnett County residents — and the rest of the nation — should have an update on the county's election results on Friday.
Late Thursday night, county spokesman Joe Sorenson said the re-adjudication of absentee ballots that had generated headlines since election night because of a "software glitch" has been completed.
Now the county has to tabulate the results.
"Elections officials will return in the morning to (finish) tabulating and uploading ballots," Sorenson said.
The only catch is that while thousands of votes will be added to the county's vote totals at some point during the day on Friday, those will just be absentee and some early voting ballots that had been delayed because of adjudicating issue.
There will still be some votes left to be tabulated. That's because Friday is the deadline to resolve issues that caused voters to have to use a provisional ballot. Absentee ballots that had signature issues and overseas ballots will have to be added as well.
"Additionally, write-in candidates from Election Day and advance in-person voting remain to be adjudicated and uploaded; that process will begin Friday, November 6," Sorenson said. "The earliest the Board of Registrations and Elections will meet to go over provisional ballots is Saturday, November 7 but currently is scheduled for the morning of Monday, November 9."
Gwinnett had about 1,000 provisional ballots.
The exact number of ballots that will show up in Gwinnett's results is unclear, however.
There could be at least 8,000 votes left to be added to Gwinnett County's results from Tuesday's election, based on information provided by county election supervisor Kristi Royston on Thursday.
But, there could also be tens of thousands of votes left to be counted.
The truth is no one was quite sure how many were left that had to be adjudicated on Thursday.
The situation at the Gwinnett County elections headquarters, in terms of how many ballots are left to be reported, was a bit uncertain Thursday because officials were working through the process of adjudicating ballots that threw up red flags in the county's ballot counting software on election night.
"There's not really a way I can say (how many ballots have not been reported in the results)," Royston said.
With the outcome of the presidential race hinging on close results in a handful of states, including Georgia, the nation is closely watching the counting of ballots in the Peach State, including in Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett had planned on retaining elections staff and volunteers to work through at least Sunday as the county worked to complete its count of ballots.
What is known at this point is that there are about 4,400 absentee ballots that were turned in on election day, either by mail or in absentee ballot drop boxes, that have been scanned, but whose results have not yet been counted and added to Gwinnett's election totals, according to Royston. There are also paper copies of more than 450 ballots from a corrupted memory card from a scanner at the Shorty Howell Park early voting site that have been rescanned, but those have also not yet been counted and added to Gwinnett's election totals.
The results were awaiting the completion of adjudicating of some absentee ballots, contained within 3,200 batches of ballots, that got caught in what had initially been called a software glitch on Tuesday night.
"We have not uploaded the results from election night because there's going to be a change, an increase in how the 4,400 goes over, part of this is going over, so we felt like there could be voter confusion in the numbers that we're seeing going up and down and that it was best to wait until everything had been adjudicated," Royston said.
Royston said when that might happen is uncertain, however, even though staff is being retained through Sunday.
"I'm not going to commit to a timeline because if I put something out and it ends up not being right, we would have to correct it," she said.
Adjudication is needed when there is an issue with the way a person filled out their ballot. There are ovals next to each person's name on the ballot and the correct way to fill out the ballot would be to fill in the oval next to the name of the person the voter wishes to cast a vote for.
In some cases, the voters did not do it that way and may have used a check mark, circles a name or even over voted by marking more than one name in a race. When situations like that occur, adjudication must happen.
A three-person adjudication panel made up of one Republican Party representative, one Democratic Party representative and one county elections staff member review must review those ballots to try and determine a person's intent.
If the voter marked more than one name in a race, their vote in that particular race will not be counted, but their votes in the other races where only one name was marked will count.
Not every ballot in each batch has an issue, but Royston said there is at least one ballot in each of the affected batches — sometimes more than one ballot in a batch — that have to undergo adjudication.
"What happens with the batch of ballots is they must stay together," Royston said. "So, if 49 (ballots) are good and one car is not readable, it holds the entire batch up, so it would go across (to be counted) once that one has been adjudicated."
The problem is county officials don't have an exact number of how many ballots need adjudication.
"I can't tell you because it depends on the ballots," Royston said.
About 1,000 of the affected batches had been dealt with by Thursday afternoon, Royston said.
But, the numbers add up to somewhere in the neighborhood of at least 8,000 ballots that have still not been reported in Gwinnett County's results.
Royston said there was not a single particular race that had been causing trouble on the ballots that need adjudication, but she indicated there has been a recurring theme that she has seen on some ballots.
"I haven't seen a pattern with the votes other than we did see over votes in the Senate special election," she said. "We've see that, but as far as any other pattern outside of that, I've not been able to determine one."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.