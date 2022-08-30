Gwinnett County Community Services officials are asking for the creation of 18 full-time employees, four part-time employees and six vehicles for animal control, parks and recreation and University of Georgia Gwinnett Extension Office.
They are also talking about working with UGA and Gwinnett County Public Schools to expand the 4H program into more schools in the county.
In all, the Community Services Department is making $1.43 in requests for additional funding in the county’s 2023 budget, for a total proposed department budget of $86.87 million. The additional funding requests were presented to a budget Citizens Review Team on Tuesday.
“The Department of Community Services will continue to lead and be a part of partnerships with peer departments, elected offices and community partners,” Community Services Director Tina Fleming said.
The Community Services Department includes a wide array of areas, from elections, health and human services and the UGA Extension Office to parks and recreation and animal welfare and enforcement. The department’s division oversee Live Healthy Gwinnett and work with Building Babies Brains, but also handle senior services and voting.
But, the requests for funding are centered in three areas in particular. The breakdown of those requests for the 2023 county budget is:
♦ Five full-time staff and four vehicles for Animal Welfare and Enforcement ($759,867)
♦ 11 full-time staff and one vehicle for Parks and Recreation ($435,708)
♦ Two full-time staff, four part-time staff and one vehicle for UGA Gwinnett Extension Office ($240,347)
The expansion of the UGA Gwinnett Extension Office would help with the planned expansion of the 4H program in Gwinnett schools since the extension office oversees that program. Fleming said some schools have 4H programs while others do not.
“We’ve had the conversations with the Board of Education, who is onboard, that we do need expanded 4H programs in the school system,” Fleming said.
The additional staff is also expected to help the extension service provide equitable access to trifecta enrichment as well as education and workforce training in more languages.
“UGA Extension Gwinnett is a true collaboration between Gwinnett County government, the University of Georgia and Gwinnett County Public Schools,” Fleming said. “So currently, we working really hard toward potential cost sharing of these new positions to offset the expenditures impacting the county.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
