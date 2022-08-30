DSC_0950.JPG

Gwinnett County Community Services Director Tina Fleming presents her department’s budget request presentation on Tuesday.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett County Community Services officials are asking for the creation of 18 full-time employees, four part-time employees and six vehicles for animal control, parks and recreation and University of Georgia Gwinnett Extension Office.

They are also talking about working with UGA and Gwinnett County Public Schools to expand the 4H program into more schools in the county.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

