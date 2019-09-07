Alcione Ramalha found out about the Gwinnett County Community Health Fair through word of mouth and decided she had to attend. She said it is important for her to be in tune with her health.
She’s found she’s felt tracking her health regularly has grown more important to her as she’s aged. While the Norcross resident attended Saturday’s health fair at Best Friend Park Recreation Center in Norcross, she went vendor-to-vendor wearing her Brazilian soccer jersey, sampling the free screenings and information the booths had to offer. She was glad to learn that the Gwinnett County Health Department offered free and income-based clinics.
“They have a clinic like this one,” she said. “They work on a sliding scale if you don’t have insurance or if you are undocumented. They are able to help you.”
Saturday’s fair — presented by a partnership between the Gwinnett Daily Post, Gwinnett County Parks & Recreation and Live Healthy Gwinnett — was the fourth this year and the penultimate community health fair of the year. The focus of Saturday’s event was on Norcross’ Hispanic community and Hispanic Heritage Month. There were bi-lingual vendors and VIDA Atlanta 102.1FM/1010AM — Atlanta’s Spanish romantic music station — was on site playing music and giving away prizes to attendees.
“Because of the Norcross community, we really wanted to have this event in September to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month,” SCNI Director of Events Noreen Brantner said.
Free flu shots were perhaps the most popular screening that guest took advantage of at the fair. Guests waited patiently in line at Walgreens and FamilyWise stations to get a head start on preventing sickness during flu season. The cholesterol, blood glucose and blood pressure screenings were also popular.
“We really are trying to push and get more vendors who can do the other free health screens like cholesterol, blood glucose, eye checks, ear checks,” Brantner said. “Things that are important to people, but unfortunately we have a lot of uninsured in the community.”
Jo An Hardin is a frequent community health fair attendee and has worked as a vendor representing the Gwinnett Senior Games. As a guest on Saturday, she tried several of the free screenings offered. Hardin is recovering from a recent fall, but she said being proactive about her health — knowing her measurable health statistics like cholesterol, blood pressure and glucose levels — was important to her even before she had a health scare.
“Because I feel better,” she said “Even before (the accident), and I’m still trying to get back into it again.”
The final Community Health Fair of the year will be Nov. 9 at Lenora Park in Snellville.