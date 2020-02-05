The parent company of Gwinnett Community Bank merged with First Citizens Bank over the weekend.
The merger between Raleigh, N.C.-based First-Citizens Bank and Trust Company and Duluth-based Community Financial Holding Company Inc. was effective Saturday. Gwinnett Community Bank is a subsidiary of Community Financial Holding Company.
“We’re pleased to welcome the customers and employees of Gwinnett Community to First Citizens," First Citizens Bank Chairman and CEO Frank B. Holding Jr. said. "We’ve served Georgia for 23 years, and with the addition of Gwinnett to our company, we’re well positioned to continue to build on our history in the state, grow our business and better serve the people in these markets.”
First Citizen officials said Gwinnett Community Bank customers won't see changes right away.
The bank's three branches in Gwinnett will continue using the Gwinnett Community Bank name for now, but accounts will eventually be converted to the systems and operations used by First Citizens Bank.
Community Financial Holding Company shareholders approved the merger in December.
