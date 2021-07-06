Gwinnett County commissioners announced Tuesday that they will sit down next week to discuss their conduct.
They will, more specifically, discuss how they believe county commissioners in Gwinnett County should conduct themselves.
The agenda for the called meeting calls for the commissioners to discuss the development of a code of conduct that will govern their actions. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. on July 15 at the Gwinnett County Historic Court, which is located at 185 W. Crogan Street in Lawrenceville.
The commission voted in April to make changes to the county's code of ethics. Many of the changes made at that time had been recommended nearly four years earlier, in 2017, by an ethics panel that looked into an ethics complaint filed against then-Commissioner Tommy Hunter.
The complaint was filed against Hunter by an Atlanta resident over comments he made on Facebook, including calling then-U.S. Rep. John Lewis a "racist pig" after the congressman said he did not consider then-incoming President Donald Trump to be his president.
The complaint against Hunter resulted in an ethics panel recommending a written reprimand against him, and his fellow commissioners accepted the recommendation.
Dustin Inman Society Founder D.A. King later filed an ethics complain against Commission Vice-Chairwoman Marlene Fosque in 2019 over comments she made about the Dustin Inman Society at a meeting where she condemned then-Sheriff Butch Conway for inviting King to speak at a community discussion on the controversial 287(g) immigration detention program.
As she condemned Conway, Fosque cited a Southern Poverty Law Center description of the Dustin Inman Society as a hate group.
An ethics panel looking into that complaint recommended issuing a warning to Fosque over the incident, but her fellow commissioners voted to not punish her for the comments.
