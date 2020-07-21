While the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking havoc on the economy, Gwinnett County commissioners got some good news Tuesday.
The county’s tax digest is doing better than officials had projected last August, when they compiled revenue estimates for this year’s budget, according to county finance officials. The latest figures show the net tax digest is expected to be about $35.15 billion, which is up from the $34.38 billion net digest projection used in August 2019 to determine how much money would be available to fund the county’s 2020 budget.
“If you compare the two (last August’s projection and the current number), adjusting our forecast to what we’re seeing today, and we’re factoring in all of the estimated appeals, our net digest increases by about two-and-a-quarter percent from where we were back in August last year,” Gwinnett County Chief Financial Officer Maria Woods said.
“That’s of course good for a couple of reasons. One, that’s not too large of a variance, or a large dollar amount, so that’s a pretty good forecast that we had, that we were using. And, of course, the increase in the digest means there’s more tax revenue than we planned on.”
That news on the tax digest will help Gwinnett County commissioners as they decide what millage rate should be levied on property owners this fall.
The commissioners are expected to decide, during the week of Aug. 18, what rate the county will use to levy property taxes that will fund government services.
In addition to tax digest information included in a presentation on Tuesday, commissioners heard information about how much money would be generated if they kept the county government’s millage rate at its present level of 7.209 mills.
“What we want to do now is take our new forecasted digest and plug it back into the formula that we used back at the beginning (to project revenues needed to balance the county’s budget),” Woods said. “When we do that, we come up with $237.2 million in property taxes.”
That means county officials are anticipating $5.2 million more in property tax revenues than they projected nearly a year ago when they created a basis for the 2020 budget.
“That reduces the amount of reserves that we have to use” to balance the county’s budget, Woods said.
When the 2020 budget was adopted in January, county officials had anticipating needing to use $42 million in reserve funds to balance the budget.
That does not necessarily mean commissioners are looking at keeping the same millage rate from last year, however. Tuesday’s presentation was just an information session, and commissioners will use that information to ultimately decide what they will set the county’s millage rate at.
The county government and school system set separate millage rates that appear on property tax bills. The county’s property tax revenues do not go to the school system and vice versa.
