Gwinnett Police Cpl. Aaron Carlyle stands with his police K-9 partner, Kai, at a press conference at Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula last July. County commissioners voted on Tuesday to formally retire Kai, who was shot while trying to apprehend a suspect last May, and had one of his legs amputated.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Aaron Carlyle/Facebook
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Gwinnett County Police K-9 officer Kai had a tough time last summer after he was shot by a suspect that he was trying to apprehend and subsequently had to have one of his legs amputated because of his injuries.
On Tuesday, Gwinnett County commissioners recognized Kai, told him he’d done a good job in his service to the county and said he could now kick back his paws, relax and enjoy retirement. The commissioners voted formally to retire Kai from law enforcement service.
“Although he is physically unable to serve in his previous capacity, his dedication to the department and the community will not be forgotten,” Gwinnett Police Chief J.D. McClure told county commissioners on Tuesday. “Your approval is requested to officially retire K-9 Kai.”
Kai’s retirement comes after a year in which he made headlines in ways he and his handler, Cpl. Aaron Carlyle, could not have anticipated 12 months ago. A year ago, Kai, a Belgian Malanois, was a newcomer to the Gwinnett police department’s K-9 unit, having just joined the department in August 2021, and he looked to have a long career ahead of him.
Then, came that fateful day on May 23, 2022, when he was brought in to help track a suspect who was accused of entering a home and threatening his girlfriend and other people who were inside the home in the Lawrenceville area.
The suspect had fled the home by the time police had arrived, which is why Kai was brought in to help track him down with aerial assistance from the police department’s Aviation Unit.
The suspect opened fire at officers who were pursuing him and two of the bullets hit Kai.
“The rounds struck K-9 Kai in the chest and back area,” McClure said. “K-9 Kai was hospitalized for three weeks and unfortunately had to have his front leg amputated.”
Police had returned fire and shot the suspect, who was then taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital while Kai was taken to North Georgia Veterinary Specialists in Buford for treatment.
Due to his injuries, Kai’s veterinarian, Dr. J.W. Wallis, recommended he be retired last August.
“Kai seems to be coping well with his injuries,” Wallis said in a letter to county officials. “However, I fear that as a result of having to bear all his weight on the other three legs that he may well develop damage to those limbs.
“I strongly suggest that Kai be neutered in order to curb his energy/activity level. I also strongly suggest that Kai be retired since i would be impossible to predict if/when any limitations that are the result of his amputation could endanger the safety of an officer and/or a citizen.”
During Kai’s short career with the county’s police department, he participated in 43 calls for K-9 assistance and found seven pieces of evidence, apprehended six suspects and alerted police to hidden drugs on five occasions.
Although his doctor recommended his retirement last August, the police department kept him in service for a few more months to help with some police activities that saw him acting as a de facto face of the department.
At the Red, Blue and You law enforcement appreciation event last November, for example, he was recognized for his bravery when he received the Purple Heart Award for law enforcement.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
