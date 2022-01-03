The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday on a proposal for redrawn commission districts — that does not include an expansion of the commission.
The maps were drawn up following a series of public input meetings where residents were able to offer their feedback on how the district lines should be redrawn. The lines have to be revisited every 10 years after the census is performed to adjust districts for population changes.
"I think it's fantastic that we were able to create a map using citizen input that minimizes city splits and all the commissioners are happy with," District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku said. "And, there will be multiple opportunities for the public to give additional feedback."
The shapes of the four existing commission districts would be somewhat similar to what they currently are, but some areas would see themselves shifted form one district to another.
Some changes include shifting sections of far northwestern Gwinnett from District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque's district to District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden's district, which already included parts of Sugar Hill.
The southeastern edge of Carden's district would also be pushed close to the western edge of Lawrenceville's city limits. At the same time, it would lose a chunk of its southern edge — located between Lilburn, Norcross and Berkeley Lake — to Ku's district.
District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins' district would lose its far northern part, including Braselton and Interstate 85, to Fosque's district but take more the area west of Snellville from Ku's district.
The map largely avoids splitting Gwinnett's cities between multiple commission districts. The only exception would be Suwanee, which would mostly be in District 1 while parts of its southeastern edge would be in District 4.
If approved by the Georgia General Assembly, the maps would go into effect for this year's elections, when Ku and Fosque are up for re-election.
The question now will be whether is passes muster with Gwinnett's legislative delegation.
Gwinnett's legislative delegations rules stipulate a majority of legislators have to back it, but there have been rumblings that some Republicans and Democrats in the delegation are interested in expanding the commission to six districts.
On Monday, State Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said he was not sure if his colleagues still planned to pursue an expansion of the commission.
"We'll have to see what the county commissioners' map looks like," said Park, who is the Gwinnett legislative delegation's leader. "When all is said and done, we certainly want to respect the proposal from county commissioners and, ultimately, will want to pass maps that are in the best interest of the county."
Park said legislation to pass districting maps for the commission and the county Board if Education will be filed on the opening day of the 2022 legislative session on Jan. 10. The delegation plans to hold town hall meetings where residents can offer feedback on the proposed maps, but the dates have not yet been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.