Gwinnett County commissioners will put on their other hats — as the county’s Urban Redevelopment Agency board — and vote Tuesday on whether to issue bonds to buy Gwinnett Place Mall.
The bonds will be used to finance the purchase 39.06 acres of the mall property from Moonbeam Capital Investments.
The county commission has already approved the purchase of much of the mall property for $23 million in December so the upcoming called URA meeting, which will take place at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, is somewhat of a formality.
But, this is not the same commission that voted to buy the mall. The commission has seen three of its five seats change hands since the vote was taken at the end of 2020 to buy the ailing mall, whose interior retail spaces are largely vacant and mostly blocked off from visitors.
Due to the way the Urban Redevelopment Agency is set up, county commissioners are both the Board of Commissioners and the Urban Redevelopment Agency board, which means they must vote twice on approving each URA action.
In addition to the 2:30 p.m. called URA meeting, the commission will also take up the question of issuing the bonds — as the actual Board of Commissioners — at their regular 2 p.m. business meeting Tuesday. County staff is expected to come back to the commission on March 2 to get approval of the pricing for the bonds.
The Macy’s, Beauty Master, Mega Mart and former Sears anchor spaces are not included in the purchase since they are separately owned from the rest of the mall.
