Gwinnett County commissioners have a new way to let county residents put their names in the hat for consideration for appointment to a large multitude of boards and authorities that help deal with matters facing the community.
The commission announced it is launching an online application process to let residents submit their credentials for boards that they are interested in serving on. Commissioners had previously used their own individual means for finding appointees to boards, although at least one of them, Commissioner Ben Ku, starting using an online portal after he was elected in 2018.
“Serving on a board or authority is a great opportunity to make your voice heard on a local level,” Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “We’re looking for people who are passionate about our community and interested in helping us and department leadership make the best decisions for Gwinnett’s residents, businesses and visitors.”
The application portal can be found at GCGA.us/ApplyToServe and a full list of boards that exist in Gwinnett, and a description of how members for each board are selected, can be found at GCGA.us/Boards.
Candidates must submit separate applications for each board or authority they are interested in serving on.
Although the five-member county commission is elected by Gwinnett's voters, there are several boards and authorities that the commissioners in turn appoint members to, ranging from the Gwinnett County Animal Advisory Board and Tree Advisory Committee to the Water and Sewage Authority, Gwinnett Planning Commission and the new Gwinnett County Police Citizens Advisory Board.
There are some boards where the makeup is picked differently, and therefore unavailable to apply for.
The county's elections board, for example is made up of two people appointed by the chairman of the Gwinnett County Republican Party, two people appointed by the chairwoman of the Gwinnett County Democratic Party and a fifth member picked by the elections board.
The commission also gets to appoint only four members to the 13-member county's Convention and Visitors Bureau, and two of them are required to be members of the Board of Commissioners,
The commission said it does reserve the right to appointment someone from outside of the new application process. County officials explained this would happen if there is a timing issue that forces commissioners to make an appointment quickly or a situation where someone is "uniquely qualified to serve in a role."
