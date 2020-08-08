Gwinnett County has one road named for Jimmy Carter and another named for Ronald Reagan.
Now, it has a day named for Civil Rights advocate, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, as well.
Gwinnett County commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash issued a proclamation, at the request of fellow Commissioner Marlene Fosque, declaring that a day honoring the life of Lewis, who died last month, will be recognized in Gwinnett from now on.
"Henceforth, his birthdate of Feb. 21 will be known in Gwinnett County as John Lewis Day in honor of the memory of the honorable Congressman John Lewis, an exceptional public servant and Civil Rights icon," Fosque said as she read the proclamation at the commission meeting on Tuesday.
The move to name a day in honor of Lewis comes three-and-a-half after the congressman inadvertently became tied to a county controversy when Commissioner Tommy Hunter called Lewis a "racist pig" on Facebook.
That comment set off a firestorm that included months of protests against Hunter at commission meetings and his colleagues issuing a written reprimand against him.
At the time, Nash issued a letter of apology to Lewis.
And, the county will now celebrate his legacy.
The proclamation honoring his life highlights many of the actions he took during the Civil Rights movement, including participating in Freedom Rides, sit-ins at segregated lunch counters and the 1963 March on Washington, and serving as chairman of Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
It also indirectly referenced his participation in the march in Selma in 1965, in which Lewis and other marchers were attacked by Alabama state troopers, by saying "in countless moments, Congressman Lewis risked his life and freedom in a heroic fight for Civil Rights."
"Commonly known as one of the 'Big 6' leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, Congressman Lewis championed equal rights in the United States for decades," Fosque said.
