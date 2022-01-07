People who are interested in running for local seats in Gwinnett County now know how much it will cost them to sign up to run for those seats.
Gwinnett County commissioners voted this week to set the qualifying fees for county commissioner, school board, solicitor general and State Court judicial races for the 2022 election cycle.
Among the seats for whom qualifying will be held in Gwinnett County, Commissioners Ben Ku and Marlene Fosque are up for re-election this year, as is Solicitor General Brian Whiteside, Gwinnett County school board member Steve Knudsen, State Court Judges Pamela D. South and Ronda Colvin Leary.
The seat currently held by school board Chairman Everton Blair, who has announced he will not seek re-election, will be on the ballot as well.
Congressional and legislative seats, as well as U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat, and statewide officials — such as governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general — will also be on the ballot. Those seats, as well as Superior Court judicial seats, are considered state races and qualifying is not handled at the county level.
Gwinnett Superior Court Judges George Hutchinson, Tracie Cason, Timothy Hamil and Tracy Mason are up for election this year.
That leaves Gwinnett County officials to set the qualifying fees for commissioner, school board, solicitor general and State Court seats. The qualifying fees for each seat are based on a percentage of the annual salary for the seat in question.
The fees adopted by the commission this past week include:
County Commissioner — $1,350
County School Board — $494.24
State Court Judge — $5,171.62
Solicitor General — $4,404.92
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.