Several Gwinnett County commissioners called for peace and unity Tuesday as the county's government body met to conduct business for the first time since protests began over the death of George Floyd began in metro Atlanta.
The comments from commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash and commissioners Jace Brooks, Ben Ku and Marlene Fosque came the day after protests were held in front of Lawrenceville and Sugar Hill city halls. Protests were also held around the Lawrenceville area on Saturday and Sunday.
"I just challenge people to have compassionate empathy, compassionate empathy because we are all on a path of healing in this nation and if you have compassionate empathy, you may not know what I've been through or my brothers or sisters went through, but you can at least think 'If that was me' then what you would want to have happen," Fosque said.
Nearly all of the commissioners took a moment during time set aside for them to make remarks at the meeting to address the protests and the death of George Floyd. Commissioner Tommy Hunter was the only member of the commission who did not reference the protests in his remarks.
"There are really no words that I can say that express how I feel here, but I do just want us all to remember that we are one human race and everyone deserves dignity and respect," Ku said.
Brooks evoked the words of former President Abraham Lincoln as well as U.S. Rep. John Lewis as he expressed sympathy for the families of African-Americans who have been killed in violence. He brought up not only Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck sparked the protests, but also Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot in the middle of a street in Brunswick after an altercation with a pair of white men, while a third man recorded it, earlier this year.
"My heart goes out to the families of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd," Brooks said. "I cant image in the pain that you're going through."
Nash thanked Fosque for participating in the protest held Monday night at Lawrenceville City Hall and echoed her colleague's call for compassionate empathy.
"That's something we should aim for and look at ways to understand and try to empathize, but then what are the steps that can be taken to help move the healing along," she said.
