Gwinnett County’s newest commissioners were recognized by the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government Tuesday for completing core training requirements that county commissioners across the state must undergo.
Commissioners Ben Ku and Marlene Fosque received their ACCG Lifelong Learning Academy certificates from the Carl Vinson Institute’s Mara Shaw at the commission’s board meeting. Commissioner Jace Brooks was also recognized by Shaw at the meeting for completing his specialty track certification.
To complete the core requirements Ku and Fosque each had to take eight training classes and participate in a two-day Leadership Institute, amassing 66 hours of training in the process. Ku and Fosque completed it earlier this year, earning “Certified County Commissioner” status.
“Counties in Georgia face a constantly evolving set of challenges which elected and appointed officials must address in order to lead effectively,” said ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills. “The Lifelong Learning Academy was created to help county officials expand their skillset, equipping them to address the challenges they face and to take advantage of opportunities to improve their respective communities.
“I commend leaders such as Commissioners Ku and Fosque, who understand the value of continuing their education, taking the initiative to engage in the Lifelong Learning Academy, which is truly a program of excellence.”
The Lifelong Learning Academy is the product of a partnership between ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute to provide training and education to commissioners in counties across Georgia so they can better do their job. The academy has been around for more than 20 years and participants are given a list of training courses they can choose from to reach the required number of training hours.
Ku and Fosque each said the academy helped broaden their understanding of what their job as commissioners demands of them.
“As a graduate of Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy, I came into the position with a good understanding of the services the County provides to residents,” Ku said. “This academy gave me deeper knowledge of laws, finance, human resources and economic development issues that commissioners deal with every day, and I believe that understanding makes me a more effective leader in District 2.”
Fosque said, “I’m looking forward to taking what I learned during the academy and applying it to Gwinnett County. It gave us some broad concepts and practical lessons that I can use to influence the future for District 4 in a positive way.”
Meanwhile, Brooks’ specialty training certification covered topics concerning quality of life issues, Shaw said.