Gwinnett County commissioners announced they plan to keep the millage rate at the same level it was last year. Since the county's tax digest has grown, that means it is considered a tax increase under Georgia law and three public hearings will be held.
Gwinnett County commissioners are tentatively looking at keeping the county government's millage rate the same as it was last year after the county's tax digest showed considerable growth.
The proposed general fund millage rate, which is used to determine how much property owners pay in property taxes, is being advertised as 6.950 mills, although it is possible that commissioners could decide, before a vote on adoption is taken on July 19, to lower that number. The rollback rate — the millage rate that would keep revenues the same as they were last year — would be 6.088 mills, which is 0.862 mills below the proposed rate.
County officials said they are looking at keeping the same rate as 2021 because the general fund for the county's budget, which was adopted in January, was based on that figure.
“We put a lot of thought, time and diligence into this proposal,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “The tax revenue generated will allow us to deliver the Gwinnett Standard of services while helping us maintain our roads, transit systems, senior services, libraries and other quality of life programs.”
The proposed rate is being published in a legal notice in this weekend's Daily Post, which is the county's legal organ, according to county officials. That advertisement includes the recent tax history for the county government.
The county commissioners are looking to keep their millage rate the same while the school system, which has its own separate millage rate, is planning to partially roll its rate back, with Gwinnett County Public Schools officials citing a roughly 25% increase in the county's tax digest.
If the millage rate stays the same but the tax digest has grown, its' considered a tax increase. That means the county commission will be required under Georgia law to hold three public hearings on the proposed millage rate.
Those hearings will be held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 11, and at 6:30 p.m. on July 18. Property owners will also be given an opportunity to submit online feedback on the proposed rate at GwinnettCounty.com. Property owners have until 9 p.m. on July 18 to provide online feedback.
In addition to the general fund millage rate, county commissioners will also considered millage rates for county police, fire and emergency services, development and code enforcement, recreation and economic development funds.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.