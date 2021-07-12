Gwinnett County commissioners are putting a temporary hold on accepting new permit applications for "oversized signs," such as billboards, in the county as staff looks into possible issues with existing local rules regarding the signs.
The commissioners approved a resolution setting the moratorium, which is expected to last at least two months, during a public hearing held to hear residents feedback on the county's proposed millage rate on Monday morning.
The language of the resolution targets "oversized signs," which county attorney Mike Ludwiczak clarified does effectively mean billboards.
"We have recently been made aware that some inconsistencies may exist in our sign regulations," Ludwiczak said. "County staff would like to review these claims to determine whether or not they have any merit, and wether any changes should be made to the sign regulations."
The placement of large signs, such as billboards, are governed by the county's sign ordinance as well as its Unified Development Ordinance, which instituted restrictions on where such signs can be placed. "Oversized signs" are defined in county laws as signs that are at least 30 feet tall or have 300 square feet of sign surface area, the county's attorney said.
Ludwiczak said there is a claim that the rules regarding "oversized signs" are inconsistent between the UDO and the county's sign ordinance.
"The sign ordinance generally prohibits oversized signs or billboards (but) there are allowances for non-conforming legal uses and also electronic billboards," he said. "In the UDO, there are portions of the UDO where it talks about oversized signs, or billboards, being a permitted use."
The county attorney did not specify who has made the claims about inconsistencies, but he said they were "just received."
Ludwiczak said county staff expects their review of the ordinances to take 60 days to complete, and so the moratorium is set to last that long. He added that the moratorium should not be seen as a concession by the county that the claims of inconsistencies are valid.
It is instead being treated as a "prudent move" while the county review the claims of inconsistencies.
"County staff is requesting that this resolution be adopted providing that no applications for permits for oversized or billboard signs be accepted while this review is being conducted," Ludwiczak said. "This temporary moratorium would be effective from the date of this resolution through, and including, Sept. 10, 2021, or the date that you adopt an ordinance amending the sign regulations, whichever occurs first.
"If no action is taken amending the sign regulations, then the moratorium would expire on Sept. 10, 2021."
