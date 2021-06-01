Three Gwinnett County cities appear poised to pay Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter a supplement to her salary to get her to do their tax billing.
Gwinnett County commissioners are set to vote on contracts between the county and the cities of Peachtree Corners, Berkeley Lake and Dacula — all three of which are expected to agree to pay all or part of a fee to supplement Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter’s salary — at the board’s June 15 meeting.
A contract between the county and the city of Grayson — which will pay a $1.80 per parcel fee to reimburse the county for the service, but will not include the additional fee supplement Porter’s salary — was approved by commissioners on Tuesday, however. Grayson leaders are expected to approve it later this week.
“This contract (with Grayson) does not provide any additional compensation to be paid to the tax commissioner for these services,” county attorney Mike Ludwiczak told commissioners. “This contract has four-year term with either party having the right to terminate the agreement upon giving proper notice.”
Even though Grayson is not going to pay a fee to supplement Porter’s salary in order to have her office do tax billing, the tax commissioner is still projected to make $34,294 — in addition to her annual compensation of $141,098 — from the contracts with Peachtree Corners, Berkeley Lake and Dacula, according to an internal memo from last week.
The county memo showed county officials expected the contract with Peachtree Corners would generate a $27,532 supplement to Porter’s salary while the proposed contract with Dacula would generate a $5,454 supplement and Berkeley Lake’s contract would generate a $1,308 supplement for the tax commissioner.
The tax commissioner’s office had done tax billing for eight Gwinnett cities, but several of them began looking elsewhere after Porter proposed the $2 per parcel supplement. That left four cities looking to continue using the county’s services for tax billing.
State law was changed through an amendment to Senate Bill 201 in the 2021 legislative session to move the approval of such contracts away from the tax commissioner’s office by giving that power to the Board of Commissioners. That move — which was backed by state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, state Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson — was an attempt to stop tax commissioners in Gwinnett and Fulton counties from charging fees to cities as a way of supplementing their annual salaries.
That prompted questions from commissioners about the anticipated contracts with Peachtree Corners, Dacula and Berkeley Lake on Tuesday.
Commissioner Kirkland Carden, whose mother lost to Porter in the Democratic primary for the tax commissioner’s office last year, questioned why Porter was allowed to give feedback on the contracts if Senate Bill 201 made it a contract between the board of commissioners and the cities.
“The law says this: There will be an agreement between these two parties, but yet one of the two parties is being allowed to work in negotiations with somebody outside that two-party agreement,” Carden said.
The county’s internal memo shows county officials expect Peachtree Corners and Dacula will pay a $1.80 per parcel fee to reimburse the county for the service as well as a $2 per parcel fee that serve as a supplement to Porter’s salary. The memo also shows county officials expect Berkeley Lake will pay the $1.80 reibumbursement fee as well as a $1 per parcel fee that will end up being a supplement to Porter’s salary.
Peachtree Corners officials told the Daily Post last week that they were still negotiating their contract with the county and that nothing had been set in stone yet. Indeed, the contracts for the three cities which are expected by county officials to pay Porter all or part of the supplemental fee are still being negotiated, Ludwiczak told commissioners.
