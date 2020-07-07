Early voting for Gwinnett County's Aug. 11 runoff election will largely mirror the schedule used for last month's primary, with one major exception, elections supervisor Kristi Royston told county commissioners on Tuesday.
Royston presented the proposed early voting schedule for approval by the commissioners. The biggest change between the runoff and last month's primary is that the county will not use the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds due to a scheduling issue, Royston said.
The fairgrounds had been used for early voting ahead of the June 9 because it provided a large space to conduct voting while practicing social distancing.
"(The fairgrounds) is not available," Royston told commissioners.
The schedule presented Tuesday includes three full weeks of early voting, including two full weekends, from July 20 to Aug. 7 at the county's elections headquarters, which is located at 455 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville. It will also include one full week, including one full weekend, from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 at four satellite locations. Early voting hours at all sites would be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"The thought process behind the four locations is that the office, staff and board are planning to continue social distancing efforts throughout the voting process," Royston said. "The board of elections has (also) always wanted to maintain consistency throughout their planning and these four would be the same four that were open prior to the primary ... with the exclusion of fairgrounds."
Royston said turnout for the runoff, which will have a few races, mostly involving Democrats running for local offices and one nonpartisan Superior Court race, appearing on the ballot. turnout for elections can be unpredictable now because of the pandemic, but runoff election turnouts in the past have typically been roughly in the 10% to 15% range, she said.
Elections officials are anticipating higher than normal absentee-by-mail participation in the runoff. there was a large number of absentee by mail ballots cast in the June 9 primary, when both parties had contested races appearing on the ballot.
Royston said, for example, the absentee-by-mail rollover list for elderly and disabled grew from 1,900 before the primary to 30,000 after it. She said state officials will allow the county to use drop boxes again for voters to drop off their absentee ballots for the runoff and general elections.
"We believe (absentee-by-mail participation) will still be high, but not to the degree that it was leading into the primary," Royston said.
The early voting satellite sites for the runoff are:
• Bogan Park Community Center, 2723 N. Bogan Road in Buford.
• George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee.
• Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville.
• Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road in Norcross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.