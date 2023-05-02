Gwinnett County has two new department heads, one to oversee the county’s water system and another to oversee planning, zoning and development-related matters.

County commissioners approved the appointments of Rebecca Shelton as the new permanent director of the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, and Matthew Dickison as the new director of the Department of Planning and Development.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

