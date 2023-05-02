...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA AND PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and relative humidity values at or
below 25 percent, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* Affected Area...Central Georgia and portions of north Georgia.
* Timing...Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...West at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 20 to
around 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Oconee National Forest. A Red Flag
Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either
occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Gwinnett County has two new department heads, one to oversee the county’s water system and another to oversee planning, zoning and development-related matters.
County commissioners approved the appointments of Rebecca Shelton as the new permanent director of the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, and Matthew Dickison as the new director of the Department of Planning and Development.
Dickison replaces Susan Canon, who retired from the planning and development director position at the end of April. Shelton, who had been serving as the acting director of the Department of Water Resources, replaces Tyler Richards, who left the director’s position when she retired last year.
County Administrator Glenn Stephens said Shelton has performed well in the various hats she has worn in the Department of Water Resources over the years, whether it be when she was a utility planner in what was then known as as the Department of Public Utilities, later on during her time in field operations or in leading the department on an acting basis.
The department received the Platinum Peak Performance Award and Platinum Distribution Excellence Award while she was acting director. She was also on the team that helped the county win the title of Best Tasting Water in the State.
She was named one of the 100 Most Influential in Georgia Engineering Magazine.
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson praised Shelton’s expertise in water issues.
“Everything I know about our water department is because of you, whether it be through the Citizens Academy, just conversations, just learning through your presentations,” Hendrickson told Shelton. “You taught me so much about water, more than I ever wanted to know about it.
“But, I am so proud to have you in this position, and I look forward to your leadership and watching you grow in your new role.”
As for Dickison, he joined Gwinnett’s Planning and Development in 2021 as a deputy director and has since been promoted to assistant director of the department.
“I think Matt will lead his key department as we continue to mature as a county and land use decisions become more difficult as our green field availability for development continues to shrink and the need for robust redevelopment stands as an opportunity for this county to continue to serve as a national benchmark as the next decades will be marked by tremendous redevelopment and continued growth,” Stephens said.
Hendrickson told Dickison that he has been helpful to county commissioners as they got acclimated to their jobs.
“You’ve helped to educate me, and I remember fondly the tour we took around the county to learn about land use,” the chairwoman said. “Everything I need to know, I learned a lot from you and just watching you in meetings and watching you engage with the public has been a very gratifying for me.”
Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
