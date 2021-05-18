Gwinnett County officials are getting ready to expand the county's Police Training Center in Lawrenceville.
County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a nearly $6.18 million contract for the construction of the 14-year-old center's two-story expansion. The county hired Hogan Construction Group LLC to build the expansion.
"This project represents the first expansion since the building opened in 2007," Police Chief Brett West told commissioners. "As currently constructed, in-service training, recruit training (and) promotional processes must all compete for limited classroom and training space."
The expansion is expected to include new training rooms, offices and a multi-purpose room that includes a state-mandated physical ability course. The course, which is a newly added requirement from the state, will be designed to pass muster with the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.
Police recruits have to pass the course to continue with their training, according to West.
Due to the building's design when it opened 14 years ago, West said recruit classes were originally designed to include 20-25 recruits. The department is now planning to have 50-person recruit classes.
"This addition will allow the department to simultaneously host large recruit classes as we continue to work toward filling vacant positions," West said.
