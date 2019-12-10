Construction of a new library branch at the edge of Lillian Webb Park in downtown Norcross will soon get underway.
Gwinnett County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a $12.2 million construction for the building of the new branch, which will replace the existing Norcross library branch. The contract was awarded to Cooper & Company General Contractors Inc.
“This project includes construction of a new 22,000-square-foot building, parking deck and pedestrian plaza at the corner of Britt Avenue and Buford Highway,” Gwinnett county Support Services Director Angelia Parham said.
County records show 51.8% of the funding for the new library branch will come from 2009 and 2014 special purpose local option sales tax funds, while the remaining 48.2% will come from the city of Norcross.
In addition to approving the construction contract, commissioners also voted to approve installation of a water meter for the library, and to grant 2,744 square feet of land for an underground easement to the city so an underground power line can be installed for the new facility.
This is the second construction contract that county commissioners have approved in recent weeks for a new library branch. Last month, they approved a construction contract for a replacement library branch in Duluth. Like the new Norcross branch, the new Duluth branch will also be located in the downtown area for its respective city.