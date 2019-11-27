A new hotel is slated to be built near a popular Gwinnett County haunted house attraction, the future Amazon fulfillment center property and the former Olympic Tennis Center site in South Gwinnett.
County commissioners recently approved a rezoning and special use permit request to let Exceptional Hospitality build a 57,900-square-foot, five-story hotel, and a free-standing 1,900-square-foot coffee shop, on a 2.68-acre parcel of land at the intersection of West Park Place Boulevard and Bermuda Road near Stone Mountain.
The special use permit is intended to accommodate a taller building than what has previously been allowed at the site.
“The proposed development will provide needed services to other office, industrial, and distribution uses in the vicinity of the property,” Exceptional Hospitality attorney Robert Jackson Wilson wrote in a letter to county officials. “In addition to the rezoning, the applicant requests a height increase to 68 feet to allow the five-story building and accompanying roof improvements.
The hotel is expected to be a Fairfield Inn and Suites, and the building height increase was requested to meet design specifications set up by Fairfield officials.
The proposed coffee shop brand is not mentioned in the application, however.
“This coffee shop may be sold to a third party and the property subdivided in the future,” Wilson said.
That area along West Park Place Boulevard has seen some big economic development moves in recent years. The county traded another piece of property with the Stone Mountain Memorial Association in 2016 to acquire the former Olympic Tennis Center, which has since been demolished with officials planning to bring in a developer to redevelop the site as a gateway into the county.
Then, Netherworld Haunted House move into a building off West Park Place, near Bermuda Road, after the 2017 Halloween season. Netherworld has used the space to expand operations and add new, year-round attractions.
Finally, Amazon announced earlier this year that it would build a fulfillment center at the lower of tow intersections of West Park Place Boulevard and Bermuda Road — the northern of the two is next to the former tennis center site.
The hotel and coffee shop’s exact location is listed as the 2000 block of West Park Place Boulevard and 5000 block of Bermuda Road. It will face West Park Place Boulevard and have sidewalks to help connect ti to nearby amenities, according to county documents.
Wilson told commissioners last week that the hotel will be next to the former tennis center site.
“We believe we’ve found a fairly strategic location for a new hotel site here on West Park Place Boulevard at Bermuda Road,” he said. “We’re just around the corner from the Amazon facility and just across the street from the former tennis center at really the southwestern gateway to our county.”