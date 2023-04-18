This map highlights the proposed route of the Evermore North Boulevard extension, from Hewatt Road to Britt Drive, in red. The extension will provide a new east-west route that will run parallel to U.S. Highway 78 in the Snellville area.
Gwinnett County is teaming up with the Georgia Department of Transportation to fund a $17.9 million extension of Evermore North Boulevard near Snellville.
Evermore North Boulevard is a project that the Evermore Community Improvement District has been working on for years. The county and Georgia DOT agreed to a construction agreement for the segment stretching from Hewatt Road to Britt Drive on Tuesday, and Gwinnett commissioners also voted to award the construction contract to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc.
The Evermore North Boulevard project is designed to provide an addition east-west route in the U.S. Highway 78 area. Portions of the road, which is being constructed in phases, have already been built.
“The roadway will run parallel to Highway 78, stretching from Hewatt Road to Britt Drive,” Gwinnett Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey said. “The parallel roadway will provide an alternate route for drivers to avoid congestion and improve access in the area.”
Georgia DOT is providing nearly $1.5 million to cover construction costs while the county will provide the remaining $16.5 million using various sources, including the 2014 and 2017 special purpose local option sales taxes and the Water and Sewer Fund.
County officials said SPLOST funds will cover 51% of the cost while the Water and Sewer Fund will cover another 41%. The state’s contribution will cover 8% of the cost.
With Water and Sewer Fund dollars being used, part of the project will include the installation of a new water pump station and sewer line along the road. Curb and gutter, as well as drainage, improvements will be part of the project.a
County documents show a roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Evermore North Boulevard and Parkwood Road. Sidewalks will be installed along the new road as well.
Construction is expected to take two years to complete, according to county documents.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
