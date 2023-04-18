Evermore North Boulevard extension from Hewatt Road to Britt Drive map.jpg

This map highlights the proposed route of the Evermore North Boulevard extension, from Hewatt Road to Britt Drive, in red. The extension will provide a new east-west route that will run parallel to U.S. Highway 78 in the Snellville area.

 Photo: Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County is teaming up with the Georgia Department of Transportation to fund a $17.9 million extension of Evermore North Boulevard near Snellville.

Evermore North Boulevard is a project that the Evermore Community Improvement District has been working on for years. The county and Georgia DOT agreed to a construction agreement for the segment stretching from Hewatt Road to Britt Drive on Tuesday, and Gwinnett commissioners also voted to award the construction contract to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc.

