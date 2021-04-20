Nearly four years after Gwinnett's first ethics panel recommended changes to the county's ethics ordinance, including limiting who can file an ethics complaint, county leaders have taken steps to put at least some of those recommendations in place.
County commissioners voted to re-write Gwinnett's Code of Ethics ordinance on Tuesday.
"Although the Code of Ethics will, in large part, remain the same, there are some significant changes that will clarify and better define the ethical standards which county officials and employees will be held accountable, as well as those individuals who may initiate an ethics complaint," county attorney Mike Ludwiczak told commissioners.
The ethics ordinance was created in 2011 in response to a series of scandals involving commissioners in the late 2000's, but it wasn't tested until 2017.
There have only been two complaints filed against county commissioners in the decade since it was established — one against former Commissioner Tommy Hunter in 2017 and one filed against Commission Vice-Chairwoman Marlene Fosque in 2019 — and both were filed by people who lived outside the county.
The complaints each involved comments Hunter and Fosque had made.
In Hunter's case, an Atlanta woman filed a complaint against him after he called then-U.S. Rep. John Lewis a "racist pig" on Facebook.
Meanwhile, Dustin Inman Society founder D.A. King filed a complaint against Fosque after she cited a Southern Poverty Law Center description of King's group as a hate group during a forum she was hosting.
After an ethics panel was convened to hold a hearing on the complaint against Hunter, it recommended county commissioners make some changes concerning who would file a complaint against an elected official or county employee. Namely, the panel recommended the ordinance be changed to state only county residents, employees or people doing business with the county could file a complaint.
The change was not made before King filed his complaint against Fosque, however.
But, it has now been made.
"In terms of who can file an ethics complaint, Section 54-37 now defines those persons as any county resident, any county employee or any business with a physical presence in Gwinnett County, or that transacts business with the county," Ludwiczak said. "The addition of that word, 'physical presence,' is a late add."
Ludwiczak said new standards have also been established to show what threshold a complaint must meet to warrant an ethics hearing.
"In order to proceed to a hearing before the ethics board, a complaint will now have to allege a violation of one of these specific standards," Ludwiczak said.
Those standards are laid out in code Section 54-27, and they include:
• Barring county employees or officials from taking action on contracts where they have a conflict of interest.
• Barring them from acquiring any interest that may be affected by by a county transaction.
• Prohibiting them from using information they gained through their position for personal gain.
• Barring them from accepting private employment that contradicts with their position wi the county.
• Barring them from appearing on behalf of any other private citizen before any county board or authority.
• Prohibiting them from using county resources for personal benefit.
• Barring them from giving out special treatment that it not afforded to all residents.
• Barring them from appearing, after their service to the county ends, before any county board or authority concerning a matter they personally were involved in during their time or service with the county.
• Barring county elected officials from threatening employees with dismissal for any recrimination for their political activities.
• Barring them from withholding information that can impair their decision-making abilities.
• Requiring employees and officials to settle accounts with the county, including taxes they owe, in a "timely fashion."
• Barring commissioners from acting individually to try and set policy for county departments.
• Barring them from taking action against other employees or officials in an effort to influence or coerce them to take certain actions.
• Barring them from taking action against other employees or officials in an effort to influence or coerce them to violate the county's ethics ordinance.
• Barring them from using their position or office for personal gain.
• Barring them from violating abstention or disclosure requirements outlined in the ordinance.
• Barring them form violating, or being a party to evading, any county, state or federal laws, including the constitutions of Georgia and the U.S.
Complaints cannot be filed against officials who have already left office, or against employees who are no longer employed by the county.
In terms of how hearings will be conducted, Ludwiczak said each ethics board — the ordinance is set up so a new board has to be established each time a new complaint is filed — will have to take an oath.
It will also be easier for parties in a complaint to request a continuance on a hearing concerning the complaint by not requiring the entire board to meet in person to hear the request, according to the county's attorney.
The pay for ethics board members will be increased to $250 per day of service, which is up from the $150 per day compensation they were afforded under the original version of the ethics ordinance.
There will also be looser restrictions on who can be appointed by the State Bar of Georgia's Local Government Section.
"(It removes) the county residency requirement by the chair of the Local Government Section of the State Bar," Ludwiczak said. "This was necessary to increase the pool of attorneys who can serve in this position."
