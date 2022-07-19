Gwinnett County commissioners take up business at a meeting in this file photo from February 2021. The Board of Commissioners cancelled the final of three public hearings on the county government's proposed millage rate after it failed to have a quorum of commissioners for the meeting on Monday night. The final hearing will have to be rescheduled.
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners is putting off a decision on the county government's millage rate after too few commissioners showed up for the final public hearing on the proposed rate on Monday night.
The final of three public hearings was canceled after a nearly half-hour delay on Monday night because of a lack of a quorum of commissioners. At least three commissioners were needed to have a quorum, but only Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and Commissioner Marlene Fosque were in attendance.
"As you know, we had a scheduled public hearing for tonight on the 2022 proposed millage rate," Hendrickson told attendees after a 28-minute wait. "Under state law, in order to conduct official business, a quorum of the Board of Commissioners consisting of three members must be present in person.
"Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be able to have a quorum present this evening and will need to reschedule this public hearing. Knowing that you took the time to join us this evening, I want to apologize on behalf of the Board of Commissioners for this inconvenience."
The county announced plans to consider keeping the millage rate at the same level it was at in 2021, although some commissioners haven't ruled out the possibility of voting on a different rate, possibly one that is lower than the 2021 rate.
Since the values of most properties in the county increased, that means keeping the millage rate at the 2021 level would be considered a tax increase under state law. The law requires the county commission to hold three public hearings on the proposed rate before taking a vote as a result.
County officials have not announced when the third public hearing will be held, but they are telling property owners to check the county's website, www.gwinnettcounty.com, for updates.
The cancellation of the final public hearing, however, will now have a domino affect on the vote to adopt the proposed millage rate. The vote was scheduled to take place during the commission's 2 p.m. business meeting on Tuesday.
County spokeswoman Deborah Tuff said the vote will be postponed because of the cancellation and rescheduling of the third public hearing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.