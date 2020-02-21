Gwinnett County Commissioners gave the OK for an affordable housing apartment development to be built near Dacula earlier this week.
BH Affordable LLC plans to build the development on 15.09 acres at the 1300 block of Winder Highway. The community is proposed to be a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit apartment development, and will target households whose income falls in the $35,349 and $51,660 range.
The development was approved by a 4-1 vote with Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash casting the lone dissenting vote on Tuesday.
The development is expected to include 168 apartment units. It would consist of six three-story buildings with a mix of one, two and three bedroom units.
A clubhouse and pool were also included in the plans.
The developer did face some push back from county officials before gaining approval from the Board of Commissioners to proceed. Gwinnett County’s Planning and Development Department staff, as well as the county’s Planning Commission, recommended denial of the proposal.
But, approval from the commissioners did not come without some strings attached. There were some conditions added by Commissioner Tommy Hunter — the development would be in his district — including a requirement for a gated entrance and space set aside for a future transit stop. The developer must also provide transportation to get residents to the nearest existing transit stop until that future stop is established.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.