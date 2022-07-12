Loganville resident Dee Bryson pleaded with county commissioners to roll back the county government's millage rate on Monday, saying it would hit him and other property owners hard.
Bryson not only owns the home he and his family lives in. He also owns three rental properties in the county.
And, he has to pay property taxes on all four homes. He told commissioners that anticipates paying a total of $15,879 in taxes for those properties this year, up from the roughly $11,201 he paid in taxes last year — and that's with available exemptions applied.
"I beg you, please, look at the millage rate you are applauding yourselves for holding and consider rolling them back even further," Bryson said. "Because otherwise, it forces us to go and try to address the values individually and I believe that's going to be very hard to do."
The county has tentatively proposed keeping the the millage rate at the same rate it was last year, which is a total of 14.71 mills.
But, that would result in a tax increase for any resident whose property value increased this year — which would include the vast majority of properties in the county.
The total property taxes a property owner owes are determined using the individual millage rates that are set separately by the county's school system, the county government and the city governments.
That means the amount someone owes in property taxes in a given year can add up to a hefty bill.
Bryson said he will lose money on his rental properties because of the increases in county government and school taxes, but he doesn't like the idea of raising rents. He pointed to housing affordability and said higher taxes will make rental homes in the county less affordable than they are now.
"This year, I wasn't able to go up on leases because they were already signed," Bryson said. "Think about what I have to do next year. Next year, families who are paying $1,400 (or) $1,300 this year, that will jump to over $1,500, almost $1,600. Families can't afford that."
Residents who live in unincorporated Gwinnett only pay the taxes set by the school system's and county government's millage rates, however.
But, there is one factor that sets the county government millage rate apart from the millage rates set by Gwinnett County Public Schools and individual cities: the Value Offset Exemption.
This exemption only applies to the county government millage rate. If a property owner has obtained this exemption in the past — if a property owner has gotten a homestead exemption for their current property in the past then they already qualify for the value offset exemption — it effectively freezes the value of a piece of property.
"The VOE sets the taxable value of your property the year that you qualify for it and that's considered the base year," Gwinnett County finance Director Buffy Alexzulian said. "So, even if the market value increases, like it did this year for a lot of homeowners, those with the Value Offset Exemption won't see an increase in their county government taxes."
The catch is the exemption only applies to the taxable value used to determine how much a property owner owes to the county government in taxes.
The Value Offset Exemption does not apply to the taxable value used to determine what they owe in school system or city property taxes.
"This only applies to Gwinnett County government taxes," Alexzulian said.
The county commission, as a whole, will hold one more public hearing on the proposed millage rate at 6:30 p.m. on July 18 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
County Commissioner Kirkland Carden is asking residents to offer input on the proposed millage rate at two town halls he will hold this week, however. One town hall will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Shorty Howell Park, which is located at 2700 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The other will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at Pinckneyville Park, which is located at 4758 South Old Peachtree Road in Peachtree Corners.
The millage rate will be adopted at the commission's 2 p.m. meeting on July 19.
