Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins, left, presents a Purple Heart Day proclamation to officials from Chapter 465 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart on Tuesday. The proclamation declares that Gwinnett will observe Purple Hart Day, recognizing members of the military who have received the Purple Heart, on Sunday.

 Photo: Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County residents are being asked to take time this weekend to reflect on members of the military who have been wounded or killed in action.

The county will observe Purple Heart Day on Sunday, recognizing recipients of the nation's oldest military honor. Commissioner Jasper Watkins presented a proclamation recognizing Sunday as Purple Heart Day in Gwinnett County to officials from Chapter 465 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart on Tuesday.

