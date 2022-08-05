Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins, left, presents a Purple Heart Day proclamation to officials from Chapter 465 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart on Tuesday. The proclamation declares that Gwinnett will observe Purple Hart Day, recognizing members of the military who have received the Purple Heart, on Sunday.
Gwinnett County residents are being asked to take time this weekend to reflect on members of the military who have been wounded or killed in action.
The county will observe Purple Heart Day on Sunday, recognizing recipients of the nation's oldest military honor. Commissioner Jasper Watkins presented a proclamation recognizing Sunday as Purple Heart Day in Gwinnett County to officials from Chapter 465 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart on Tuesday.
"I would like to thank all Purple Heart recipients," said Watkins, who is a retired Army lieutenant colonel. "I would like to thank you for putting mission first. Today we offer reflection and recognize those who have suffered wounds and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our country.
"Your willingness to put yourself on the front line and recover from the scars seen and unseen are a testament to your courage and valor. Today also reminds us of the high cost of war and the price paid for brave men and women who safeguard our peace and prosperity here and abroad."
The Purple Heart is given to members of the Armed Forces who were either wounded or killed in action while serving in the military.
Gwinnett County became a Purple Heart County, which Military Order of the Purple Heart designates to communities that recognize Purple Heart recipients, last year. When the county became a Purple Heart County in 2021, county leaders committed to recognizing Purple Heart Day, which is Aug. 7 of each year.
During the proclamation presentation on Tuesday, Purple Heart Chapter 465 Commander Lou Zayas thanked county leaders for continuing to recognize Purple Heart recipients.
"We are very grateful for all of the support you all have given us for a long time," Zayas told the commissioners.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
