Gwinnett County commissioners may be at an impasse about what to do concerning a county transit referendum.
It isn't a debate over when to have the referendum. Most of the commission appears to be in agreement about looking at putting it on the ballot for the general election in November.
The question is whether heavy rail should be part of the proposal at this time.
"My proposal is we call a referendum for (three-quarters of a penny) tax this fall that does not include rail, but includes the other projects," commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. "That would allow us to move forward on those and defers the decision on rail such that a future board could come back after further analysis of the rail aspect and make a decision as to how to use that (one-quarter of a penny) of the new transit tax that is reserved in effect for future decisions."
Transit has long been a hot button topic among Gwinnett leaders and residents as the county grapples with the issue of addressing growing demands on its transportation system. That effort led to last year's failed MARTA vote, which in turn led to county leaders going back and looking at revisions to their plans.
As for what to put on a transit referendum, there appears to be at least two camps within the commission.
One is to put a vote on a three-fourths of the penny transit tax this fall, without including heavy rail, and allow county leaders to come back at a later date and hold another referendum on adding the remaining one-fourth of a penny to add heavy rail to the project list.
Nash is in that camp and Commissioner Marlene Fosque appeared to at least be open to it during a called meeting on Thursday. Fosque said there is a misnomer that, because one option was called "No Rail," that it meant rail would never be built.
"People honestly think that the only decision that we have on the table is 'Heavy Rail' or 'No Rail' and one of the reasons why is because started calling 'No Rail' 'No Rail' instead of maybe a 'Deferred Rail,'" Fosque said. "I don't think we're saying we're never going to have rail. The option that we were talking about was that it wasn't going to be the first thing that we did. There were so many other things that we could do in Gwinnett."
The other camp is interested in going with a referendum on full penny transit tax with heavy rail included. Commissioner Jace Brooks is in that camp and Commissioner Ben Ku appeared to be leaning that way as well during the meeting on Thursday.
Brooks said he felt there was "no advantage" to not including heavy rail, or to asking voters to pass two referendums.
"I remain convinced that the full penny with heavy rail is the best option," Brooks said. "It's had the most input, the most vetting, the most vetting from consultants as well as the public, it has the most support from the public. That's what I see right now.
"There was so much work put into (the Connect Gwinnett transit plan) and since it did wind up having some flaws, the (transit review committee) put an immense amount of time and effort in as well in addition to the consultants with an excellent plan. They had a lively debate over rail or no rail and they agreed to recommend to us the rail version."
Ku said there is support for heavy rail as well.
"Polls have shown Gwinnett wants rail," Ku said. "I really do feel like we should let them vote on this in November."
Commissioner Tommy Hunter listened to the debate, as well as a presentation from consultants on transit plans, but said little and did not give any indication as to which way he was leaning on the transit referendum issue.
