Gwinnett County leaders are moving forward with a study looking at housing across the county.
County commissioners commissioned a nine-month county housing study Tuesday night at the end of its May planning and development public hearing. The study will cost $238,000 and will look both unincorporated parts of Gwinnett, which are under county planning and development control, and incorporated parts which are under the authority of the county's 16 cities.
Bleakly Advisory Group LLC, which also worked on the Gwinnett County 2040 Unified Plan, was hired to conduct the study.
“The goal of this study is to develop a better understanding of each of these areas so that County leadership can make appropriate decisions to meet the County’s current and future needs in accordance with the 2040 Unified Plan,” said Commission Chairman Charlotte Nash. “Like the rest of the nation, Gwinnett is seeing societal shifts in which new patterns of demographics, transportation and lifestyles are transforming our economies and communities. We need to know how these factors are affecting housing.”
The study was born out of one of the strategic goals established by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners last year. It will look at the county's housing inventory including single-family and multi-family units, age, demographics, building materials, ownership types and condition. It will also look at displacement issues, affordable housing and redevelopment policies.
There will be three phases to the study. The first phase will involve the collection and assessment of data that deals with housing supply, location, types of housing units, housing conditions, population trends, occupant employment, vacancy rates, housing sales and rentals.
The next phase will use stakeholder focus groups to assess housing opportunities by comparing Gwinnett's housing needs against those of other counties in the area. That will include analyzing housing prices and types. Affordable housing needs and senior housing needs will then be defined.
The final phase will entail the drafting of a final report that will be presented to county commissioners. That report will include recommendations on how the county's housing inventory should be expanded.
