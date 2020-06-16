Gwinnett County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve two settlements, worth more than $307,500, with people who were suing officials from the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office in federal court over the actions of the office’s Rapid Response Team.
The county is settling one lawsuit brought by Shelby Clark against Sheriff Butch Conway and Lt. Col. Carl Sims, who commanded the Rapid Response Team at the Gwinnett County Jail, in 2018. It also has an agreement to a settlement with Grzegorz Kozlowski in a lawsuit that he and others brought against Sims, Conway and several deputies in 2015.
The settlement with Clark is for $202,500. The settlement with Kozlowski is for $105,000.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Shannon Volkodav said she could not comment on the settlements since they were still considered pending litigation.
Each of the lawsuits entailed allegations of excessive force used by members of the Rapid Response Team against inmates at the county jail. The team was created to respond quickly to emergencies at the jail.
“Defendants have improperly used the RRT for unconstitutional purposes such as the unreasonable use of force and the wanton and unnecessary infliction of gratuitous pain against inmates who were deemed uncooperative but did not pose a threat justifying the use of force against them,” lawyers for Clark and several co-plaintiffs wrote in their December 2018 lawsuit against Conway and Sims.
Attorneys for Clark — who suffers from a mental illness, according to the lawsuit — alleged that Rapid Response Team members entered her cell without warning on Aug. 20, 2018 and “jumped on her.”
“While she was lying on the floor, several officers put their weight on her and deliberately applied pressure point techniques for the purpose of inflicting pain,” the lawsuit states.
One of the team members mentioned in the lawsuit, former Deputy Aaron Masters, was fired and charged with battery after the incident. He was then indicted in relation to the incident in January after a federal investigation.
The lawsuit alleges Masters “struck” Clark in the head with his fist “in alleged retaliation for prior unruly conduct related to her mental illness.”
Meanwhile, the lawsuit brought by Kozlowski and others references an incident involving Kozlowski in a holding cell at the jail on March 11, 2013. The complaint filed against Sheriff’s Office officials acknowledges he had been upset about being arrested and complained to deputies about it, but it also asserts he had no weapons or way to escape, and posed no threat.
The lawsuit states Kozlowski was waiting to be processed into the jail and knocked on the holding cell door several times to ask for medical attention because of diabetes, high blood pressure and unspecified “other medical conditions.” He was allegedly in the holding cell for several hours and had asked to be taken to a hospital, according to the lawsuit.
“He was sitting quietly on the bench of the holding cell, barely conscious, when the RRT rushed in wearing all black uniforms with helmets, masks and full riot gear,” attorneys for Kozlowski wrote in that lawsuit. “The RRT members pulled Kozlowski to the floor and jumped on top of him. They violently forced his face into the floor and applied pressure to his head, neck shoulders, arms and legs in order to cause pain and to torture him.
“They put their knees in his back, and one of them put their leg across the back of his head. They twisted his arms, legs, head and neck in a violent and aggressive way. Then he was put into the restraint chair. While Kozlowski was in the chair, the RRT members tightened the metal hand cuffs around his hands and legs to the point that they were hurting his wrists and ankles.”
