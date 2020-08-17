As Gwinnettians struggle with the financial impact of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic, they got some good news from county commissioners on Tuesday.
The county government general fund portion of their property taxes won’t be going up.
Commissioners voted to roll back the county’s millage rate to 6.95 mills. At that rate, the general fund portion of a homeowner’s tax bill — which also includes separate city, code enforcement, police, fire and school system millage rates — is not expected to increase this year.
“In accordance with state law, the county advertised our notice of current year tax digest and five-year history of levy on Aug. 9 in the Gwinnett Daily Post,” Gwinnett County Director of Financial Services Buffy Alexzulian told commissioners. “This agenda item is to approve a resolution establishing the millage rates for 2020.”
Because county officials opted to roll back the county government general fund millage rate rather than keep it the same as last year, or increase it, commissioners did not have to hold public hearings on the proposal. Rolling the rate back keeps revenues from property taxes the same as last year.
The decision also includes a police service special district millage rate of 2.9 mills. That district includes unincorporated Gwinnett and the cities of Berkeley Lake, Buford, Dacula, Grayson, Peachtree Corners, Rest Haven and Sugar Hill. It also includes a 3.2-mill rate for the fire service district, which includea ll of the county except the portion of Loganville that crosses into Gwinnett.
There is a 0.36-mill for unincorporated Gwinnett for code enforcement.
The commissioners also gave final approval of Gwinnett County Public Schools’ millage rate of 19.7 mills for maintenance and operations and 1.9 mills for bonds. Although the county’s school board establishes the schools millage rate, the commission is the levying authority for the county and must also vote to levy the property taxes for schools.
