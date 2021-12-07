Gwinnett County commissioners had a message for local legislators on Tuesday: don’t ignore what the public asks for when redrawing commission district lines.
The commission adopted a resolution committing to taking public comment into account when drawing up a new map for commission district boundaries. It is part of the county’s ongoing efforts, which includes holding a series of public meetings in each of the four commission districts to gather feedback from residents.
“We are passing a resolution that is stating our case that we want this process of redistricting for the local maps to have the consideration of the general public,” Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “We want to make sure this process is as fair and open as possible because the end goal is fair redistricting and fair maps with the public’s input.
“And, so we want to be on record as a board stating our position about this process being fair and open.”
Hendrickson said the resolution is not a response to Senate Bill 6 EX, which was floated during the General Assembly’s special session and would have expanded the commission districts from four to nine and redrawn district lines without input from the commission.
That bill was recommitted to the Senate’s State and Local Government Operations Committee late in the special session after a backlash from the community.
“We were actually going to do it before that even came to light, but we weren’t sure what was going to happen with that law and if there was going to be any potential litigation around it,” Hendrickson said. “So, we didn’t want to put that on the agenda too fast without knowing what was going to happen.”
The commission is still in the process of holding public input meetings to gather residents input on redistricting, with the last meeting expected to be held in January. The county’s plan is to take the population data from the 2020 Census, as well as the feedback from the public meeting, to its GIS department to have a map drawn up.
One or more members of the Gwinnett Legislative Delegation will then have to take that map to the Georgia General Assembly’s Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office for review and approval before it can be introduced for consideration in the legislature during the 2022 session.
Of course, Hendrickson conceded that the legislators could act on their own to draw up their own maps. There’s also the possibility, after Republicans in the Georgia House of Representatives pulled two Gwinnett bills out of a local calendar last spring so they could be voted down, that something similar could happen with the maps.
Although Democrats hold the majority of offices in Gwinnett — including every seat on the county commission — Republicans make up the majority in the state House and state Senate and could draw a different map for the commission that either flips some commission seats back to the GOP or, in the case of expanding the board, creates a few GOP-friendly districts.
“That’s a possibility because, at the end of the day, it is their decision,” Hendrickson said. “They’re the ones that have the power to do that. It is their vote. It is their say. That is within their discretion.
“So, we are going into this knowing that at any point the delegation could say, ‘We don’t want that. Scratch that. We’re going to do our own (map).’ And, that could come from the Democrats or the Republicans, but our position has always been, ‘Well, at least we’re going to start the conversation and at least start the process to make it fair and open, and at least allow the residents to give input in our local maps.’ “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.