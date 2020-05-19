Some improvements are coming to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to make it safer for pedestrians in the Peachtree Corners area.
On Tuesday, Gwinnett County commissioners approved a $435,709 contract with SOL Construction LLC to perform the improvements on Peachtree Industrial, between Winters Chapel Road and Peachtree Corners Circle. The improvements include sidewalks along the west side of Peachtree Industrial as well as curb and gutter improvements, according to county documents.
“We received nine bids for about a mile of sidewalk on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and we recommend award to the low bidder,” Gwinnett County Transportation Director Alan Chapman told commissioners.
The county documents presented to commissioners this week shows the project is expected to take about three months to complete.
The project is being funded with money from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax.
