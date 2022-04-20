Gwinnett County employees are getting raises and a new paid county holiday.
County commissioners added late items to their business meeting agenda on Tuesday to create a new Juneteenth county holiday, to give county first responders a 10% market adjustment pay raise and to give other county employees an 8% market adjustment pay raise. The raises mean the minimum hourly rate a Gwinnett County government employee could earn is $15 per hour.
“We take pride in Gwinnett being a preferred public sector employer,” County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “We also know a generous compensation and benefits package is essential to keeping this status and shows our current employees we appreciate their hard work and dedication to the Gwinnett community. At the same time, we hope these incentives will attract prospective employees to consider a career in public service.”
The first responders who will get 10% market adjustments include police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters and paramedics, corrections officers, E911 workers and employees of the District Attorneys and Solicitor's offices.
Meanwhile, the decision to make Juneteenth, which is June 19, a county holiday comes after it was made a state and federal holiday. The day commemorates the anniversary of when the last enslaved African-Americans learned they had been emancipated at the end of the Civil War. It is considered the end of slavery in the U.S.
County officials said it will be a paid holiday and it will not replace any other holidays.
The raises and the new county holiday comes on the heels of county employees becoming eligible to take up to four weeks of parental leave and receive family planning benefits on April 1. Parents now get up to four weeks of paid leave when their child is born or adopted, or when a foster child joins their home. Several family planning benefits — such as information about conception, fertility assistance, prenatal nutrition and post-partum to surrogacy, adoption and return-to-work support — were rolled out earlier this year as well.
“We recognize our employees’ hard work, selfless sacrifices and determination in all they do,” County Administrator Glenn Stephens said. “It is both our duty and an honor to invest in their families, finances and overall well-being to ensure they receive the support they need to deliver high-quality, essential services to the residents of Gwinnett County every day.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
