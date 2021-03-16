Nearly 200 Gwinnett County Transit employees are getting bonuses as a “thank you” from county leaders for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County commissioners unanimously approved the bonuses Tuesday, using CARES Act grant funding from the Federal Transit Administration to cover the cost. Those funds are available from the federal government to compensate transit workers whose are jobs are considered essential services and those who faced greater risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the course of their jobs.
“Transit is an essential service for many people, and the system requires drivers and other necessary workers for the system to function effectively,” Gwinnett County Department of Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey said. “This resolutions recognizes the dedication of Transdev Services staff to the citizens of Gwinnett County and to transit system customers by continuing to provide high quality, efficient and essential services during these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The incentive payment approved today shows appreciation for loyalty and devotion throughout the pandemic. We want to say ‘thank you’ to the people who are continuing to provide high quality, efficient transportation to some of our most vulnerable population.”
The one-time bonuses will be paid to Gwinnett County Transit employees working for the transit system’s operator, Transdev. The 188 employees include bus drivers, road supervisors and maintenance technicians.
Gwinnett County Transit transported nearly 780,000 passengers in 2020 on its seven local routes. That is in addition to transporting about 129,000 passengers on its five commuter routes to Atlanta.
In a statement issued before the vote, Commissioner Kirkland Carden said transit workers are important because there are county residents who rely on public transportation to get to work, visit their doctors or do grocery shopping.
Carden also said he made a pledge when he ran for office last year to provide additional pay to transit workers for their efforts during the pandemic.
“These transit workers provided an essential service that helped keep our county running during an extremely difficult time and they deserve to be rewarded for that service,” Carden said. “This resolution shows our deep appreciation for the risks that transportation workers took and, in addition to the American Rescue Plan that President Biden recently signed, will help them navigate this time period that has been difficult for so many.”
