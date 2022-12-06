GJAC aerial file photo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is shown in this aerial photograph. County commissioners approved one-time payments for full-time and part-time county employees this week.

 Photo: Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County employees got an early Christmas present from the county's Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

The commissioners approved one-time cost of living payments to the county's employees. Full-time employees will get a $1,500 payment while part-time workers will get a $750 payment. Funding for the payments is coming from savings the county was able to achieve this year.

