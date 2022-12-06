Gwinnett County employees got an early Christmas present from the county's Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
The commissioners approved one-time cost of living payments to the county's employees. Full-time employees will get a $1,500 payment while part-time workers will get a $750 payment. Funding for the payments is coming from savings the county was able to achieve this year.
County leaders said the goal behind the payment is to retain employees and mitigate the impact of inflation. County officials are hoping the payments will help with retention of first responders, utility workers and other hard-to-fill positions in particular.
“Gwinnett residents deserve sustainable, high-quality county government services and those are made possible by a strong, reliable workforce,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “We intend to keep Gwinnett a preferred community where everyone can thrive by being the public sector employer of choice.”
