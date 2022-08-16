Residents of unincorporated Gwinnett County will be paying more to have their trash picked up, while the companies that pick up their trash will face new accountability measures under changes approved by county commissioners on Tuesday.
The amendment to the county's solid waste collection agreement with five trash pick-up companies, also known as haulers, will result in residents in unincorporated parts of the county paying $16.38 more per year for garbage pick up.
At the same time, the haulers will now be required to communicate directly with residents when their trash can be picked up, and the companies will also face penalties when they miss collections.
"This is the third amendment to this agreement and it addresses issues raised by the service providers and the county's concerns with performance," Deputy County Administrator Maria Woods said.
The county's agreement with the haulers only covers unincorporated Gwinnett. The cities have their own separate agreements with trash collection companies. The county's agreement is with Waste Management, Republic Services, Southern Sanitation, Red Oak Sanitation and Waste Pro for services in unincorporated parts of Gwinnett.
Woods told commissioners that inflation and pandemic-related issues were driving the haulers' request for an increase in fees.
"During the past two years, like many other industries, the county's residential solid waste service providers experienced increased fuel and labor costs, labor shortages and supply chain impacts," she said. "More specific to the industry, the solid waste service providers experienced an increased volume of residential solid waste and recovered materials as well as increased costs to process recycling.
"As you know, these challenges impacted and continue to impact the ability of service providers to provide high quality solid waste collection and disposal services to our residents."
Gwinnett County will absorb the increased costs for 2022 and part of 2023, but residents will begin paying the increased fees by the end of 2023.
In all, fees will increase annually by $22.44, which equates to $1.87 per month, but residents will also receive $6.06 annual credit on the solid waste fee for liquidated damages that the county will assess to the service providers.
"That brings the net total increase to the property owner of $16.38 per year, or a $1.37 per month," Woods said.
But, the haulers did have to agree to new performance measures in order to get the increased fees. The performance of the haulers has been a issue that Gwinnett residents and county leaders have raised on more than one occasion, particularly concerning trash not being picked up on schedule.
The performance measures that haulers had to agree to concern missed trash collections, reporting complaints and not finishing trash collection routes.
"Service providers will also be required to implement notification systems to notify customers when a scheduled route is not completed," Woods said. "These performance measures and associated liquidated damages designed to set the high service standards expected for Gwinnett County."
Commissioners had questions about the performance measures.
"I know previously, in previous contract, there were no (key performance indicators, right," Commissioner Ben Ku asked.
"Yes," Woods said.
Ku asked Woods to confirm that the contract amendment included a provision that provides the haulers pay liquidated damages per household that is missed, and the damages increase if the households are missed for a second day in a row.
"For example, if you had a subdivisions of 10 homes, if they were missed they are going to get a liquidated damage straight off the bat of $25 for each home correct," Ku asked.
"Yes," Woods said.
"And, if they don't resolve it by the next day there is an additional $50 per household, so that is already above and beyond what we had before," Ku said. "And, now they have to notify not just us, but the residents as well ...
"So, if all of the residents can expect that, if you've been missed, you should get a text message or phone or call or a notification that you have been missed and it will be resolved the next day, so you don't have to play catch-up and micromanage this contract on behalf of the county. You can trust that this is going to be resolved. You can trust that this is going to be resolved in an appropriate manner."
Ku also said there would be additional liquidated damages if the haulers do not notify either the residents or the county about missed service.
He said residents should send an email to GCSolidWaste@gwinnettcounty.com if there is a missed collection. The haulers will then be contacted about the missed collection and "there will be consequences" if the issue is not addressed, Ku said.
There is some additional incentive, however, for the haulers to comply with the new performance measures: the current 10-year agreement is now less than four years away from expiring. Woods said the current agreement expires on June 30, 2026, but it includes an option to extend it for an additional two years.
That means the county will be looking at whether to extend or renew the current agreement, or to look at making changes over the next few years.
"Looking to the future, the county will soon begin the process to update the county's solid waste management plan to ensure adequate solid waste handling capabilities and capacity within the county for at least 10 years, including adequate collection and disposal capability," Woods said.
"This update will help inform Gwinnett's future solid waste collection and disposal system and will include extensive input from residents and other stakeholders."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.