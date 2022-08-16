Trash Can and Recycling Bin.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

Gwinnett County commissioners approved an amendment to the county's solid waste collection contract with five collection companies on Tuesday. The amendment increases the fees residents will pay for trash pick-up, but also puts new performance measures in place that trash haulers will have to abide by.

Residents of unincorporated Gwinnett County will be paying more to have their trash picked up, while the companies that pick up their trash will face new accountability measures under changes approved by county commissioners on Tuesday.

The amendment to the county's solid waste collection agreement with five trash pick-up companies, also known as haulers, will result in residents in unincorporated parts of the county paying $16.38 more per year for garbage pick up.

