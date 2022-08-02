Gwinnett County now has an equity plan in place to help guide the redevelopment of the Gwinnett Place Mall property.
County commissioners voted on Tuesday to adopt the Gwinnett Place Mall Equitable Redevelopment Plan, which has been in the works since last year. The plan focuses on five key themes: housing, small business, jobs, neighborhood services and a cultural activity center.
"This is a step in the right direction," said county Commissioner Kirkland Carden, whose district include the mall property. "This is the kind of work county government should be doing and city governments should be doing across the country."
The adoption of an Equitable Redevelopment Plan is a step forward in the redevelopment of the old mall, which opened in 1984, but had fallen on hard times in recent years to the point that it was mostly vacant. It was in operation until the county closed on its purchase of the mall last year with plans to redevelop it.
“By creating a community-driven redevelopment process and listening to the priorities of Gwinnett residents, the plan can respond to community needs, create an innovative cultural destination and attract new economic opportunities,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said.
“We are proud to adopt Gwinnett County’s first Equitable Redevelopment Plan that is focused directly on equity, is informed by thousands of community touchpoints and will lead Gwinnett Place Mall into its next phase.”
The next step after the plan's adoption is to "invite developer teams to be evaluated and determine the best teams to submit proposed for the full redevelopment process," according to county officials.
The equity plan is separate from the livable centers initiative revitalization strategy that the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement has been leading in partnership with Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, also known as VHB, and the county.
The revitalization strategy is expected to be finished and ready to be presented to county commissioners for approval by the end of this month.
The CID announced last week that the revitalization team will recommend redeveloping the site with a "Global Villages" concept that includes housing, retail, restaurants, green spaces and a cultural and community center.
"This (plan) is looking at a framework or, if you will, the glass through which we should see equity for the next development where the (revitalization strategy) is looking at what is the best use and the product that should be constructed on the site," Gwinnett County Economic Development Manager Roman Dakare said.
The plan highlights some issues that residents in the Gwinnett Place area see in their community. Chief among them is that only 35% of home owners and 16% of renters in the Gwinnett Place area who provided feedback to the county said they felt housing in their area was affordable.
The plan also identified a need for services for immigrants, job training and skill-building, affordable childcare, youth programming, access to healthcare, support for seniors, food access and programs to help people improve their financial health.
Challenges that small business owners near the mall property are having affording rent for their storefronts, marketing their businesses, attracting employees, competing with big-box stores and e-commerce, getting permits and licensing and having access to county services in their primary language was highlighted in the plan as well.
Finding employees was the largest issue brought up by the small business owners.
But, the plan also highlighted a need for "good-paying" jobs in the mall area. The lack if such jobs that can support a family was the top issue raised by people across all ethnicities. Issues with public transportation access, skills gaps and awareness of what jobs are available were also highlighted.
As far as being a cultural activity center, the plan showed residents wanted a place to attend multicultural events; eat at restaurants, food courts and food trucks that serve international cuisine; watch multicultural films; attend performing arts events; visit arts exhibits; read; and learn in a classroom.
Improved transit options — including more frequent bus service, increased bus lines and on-demand transit services — as well as more sidewalks, better street amenities, shared bike and scooter rentals and more bike lanes are some of the transportation-related needs that were highlighted in the plan.
Community members in the Gwinnett Place area said they also wanted open lawns for events, community gardens and trailways for bicyclists and walkers.
"I have worked with VHB and, funny enough, I think their plan really does touch on some of the equity themes," Carden said. "I don't know if it was intended or not, but it is my hope that once that plan is completed, that the board will also consider adopting that plan."
But, while Carden supported the plan, he also raised some concerns that the plan was not fleshed out enough. He said he felt equitable development solutions that it was expected the plan would present were put off on developers to figure out during the request for information process.
Carden also raised questions about whether the develop community was consulted about what could be done as well whether a market analysis was conducted and some uncertainty about who would serve on an advisory group that would oversee planning and design and ongoing impact management.
The plan says the group would be made up of community members, from within a two-mile radius of the mall property, who would be appointed by county commissioners. But it doesn't say how many members the group would have or whether commercial property owners or people with economic development experience would be included in the group.
"My concern is that the lack of substance or detail in some really important areas," Carden said. "But, I will go ahead and vote on this."
There are 10 strategies the plan recommends county officials take to ensure equitable redevelopment of the mall property.
Those strategies include:
• Build affordable housing on the redeveloped mall site
• Provide neighborhood services on the redeveloped mall site
• Encourage the incubation and growth of small business in the redeveloped mall site
• Create a resource hub in the redeveloped mall site
• Incentivize developers to hire locally and prioritize contracting with local Gwinnett small businesses and residents of color
• Attract employers who will provide living wages
• Provide workforce development programs in the redeveloped mall site
• Create spaces for celebrating Gwinnett’s diversity
• Create well-designed greenspace
• Invest in transit connectivity within and around the redeveloped mall site
