Gwinnett County now has an equity plan in place to help guide the redevelopment of the Gwinnett Place Mall property.

County commissioners voted on Tuesday to adopt the Gwinnett Place Mall Equitable Redevelopment Plan, which has been in the works since last year. The plan focuses on five key themes: housing, small business, jobs, neighborhood services and a cultural activity center.

