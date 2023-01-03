Gwinnett County Administrator Glenn Stephens and County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson listen as county Financial Services Director Buffy Alexzulian makes a presentation about the county’s 2023 budget on Tuesday. The Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the $2.27 billion budget.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Gwinnett County Commissioner Matthew Holtkamp expresses his opposition to the county's 2023 budget on Tuesday. Holtkamp cast the lone vote against the budget's adoption.
The arrival of a new year brought some annual business for Gwinnett County commissioners to take care of — namely ensuring the county government is funded for the next 12 months.
The commissioners voted 4-1 to approve Gwinnett government’s $2.27 billion 2023 budget on Tuesday. New Commissioner Matthew Holtkamp cast the lone vote against the budget.
The 2023 budget is designed, among other things, to increase funding for county libraries, add more public safety-related and court-related positions, expand Gwinnett County Transit and create positions focused on equity and environmental sustainability.
“I am extremely proud of this budget that we’ve created this year — working very closely in collaboration with our finance staff, our budget division, our department directors, our citizens budget review committee and our commissioners — reaffirming our commitment to build a stronger, more resilient, more equitable Gwinnett County,” Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said.
Residents will see expansion of services in several areas as a result of the budget.
For starters, there will be a major expansion of local bus service as well as the creation of micro transit zones.
County officials have previously said they plan to expand Gwinnett County Transit’s bus service with new routes in the Lilburn, Gwinnett Place, Snellville, Buford and West Park Place Boulevard areas.
The county also plans to add more firefighters and expand the Emergency Management Office, which will gain additional staff to help with responses to natural disasters and other emergency incidents that occur within Gwinnett.
Multiple departments, from the Sheriff’s Office to court administration, will be gaining staff in 2023 to accommodate the creation of a new State Court judgeship that goes into effect this month.
In all, 131 new positions were created by the budget.
The county is also increasing its local subsidy for the Gwinnett County Public Library system by $3.5 million.
The library system had said last year that it had to increase salaries for part-time employees in to order to retain them, but that years of slow growth to rebuilt the local subsidy after the Great Recession meant service and staffing cuts would be needed without a local subsidy increase of at least $3 million.
Some other items included in the budget include funding for a language learning assistance program for county employees, court enhancements so virtual hearings can be held, and upgrades for county roads, sewer and water lines and parks.
Some park upgrades that county officials have highlighted include the Eastern Regional Greenway and a Lenora Park Community Recreation Center.
Gwinnett County Financial Services Director Buffy Alexzulian said there were some items added to the budget since it was first proposed in November.
Some of that is allocating special purpose local option sales tax funds for capital projects and updating funding for various departments to pay for positions that had been approved in 2022 after those departments submitted their budget requests.
Other additions to the budget include:
♦ A $5.5 million increase in economic development tax funds for an amendment to the county’s agreement with the Rowen Foundation.
♦ $135,685 for an additional staff attorney for Gwinnett Juvenile Court.
♦ $125,000 for the District Attorney’s Office to continue the Rehabilitation Enables Dreams, or R.E.D., program through 2023.
♦ $120,000 for additional supplies and other costs for the Community Outreach Division.
But, Holtkamp raised concerns about how the size of the budget will impact property taxes in Gwinnett County. He said it would put property owners on track to have to pay more in taxes in the fall.
Even if the commission keeps the millage rate the same as it was last year, property owners could end up paying more in taxes if the value of their property increases this year.
“I have grave concern that this is going to be essentially probably setting us up for the fifth year, straight year, of another tax hike,” Holtkamp said. “That really gets me concerned because my constituents, if there was anything I heard over and over, people wanted property tax relief.”
