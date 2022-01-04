Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners considers a request to place the county’s proposed 2022 budget on the commission’s afternoon discussion agenda on Tuesday. The commissioners voted to approve the budget later in the day.
Gwinnett County commissioners approved the county’s $2.07 billion 2022 budget on Tuesday.
The budget covers a wide range of areas, including a 4% pay-for-performance salary increase for county employees, transit expansion, providing elections materials in four additional languages, adding more police officer positions and programs to help Gwinnett police better handle mental health-related calls.
The budget includes the creation of 151 new positions in the county government. Thirty of those position will be new police officer positions.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
County officials previously said they expect revenues to grow this year by 10.9% while expenditures are expected to go up by only 7.8%.
The multi-year expansion of Gwinnett County Transit, which would include new local, commuter and paratransit routes and microtransit service, is expected to cost $2 million. Local bus service is expected to increase by 58% as a result of the expansion while commuter bus service will increase by 20% and paratransit services is expected to increase by 40%.
The new service is expected to include local service in the Snellville, Buford and Suwanee areas, as well as microtransit in Snellville.
In terms of the additional languages for elections materials, the plans include adding materials in Korean, Vietnamese, Mandarin and Cantonese.
The county is already required under federal mandate to provide materials in Spanish, and has done so since 2017.
The mental health program for police department would be a partnership with Viewpoint Health, which would provide a mental health professional for each of the Gwinnett Police Department’s six precincts. Those professionals would be paired with officers.
Some additions to the budget on Tuesday included $550,000 for indigent medical care, $425,000 return postage for absentee ballot materials and $250,000 to help cover the costs of planning for comprehensive affordable housing.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
