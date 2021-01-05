With three new members joining the board for the first time on Tuesday, Gwinnett County commissioners tackled their first big task of the year and adopted the county's $1.91 billion 2021 budget.
The budget — which was designed to have flexibility for the new commissioners, including new Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson — includes some changes since it was presented in November by former Chairwoman Charlotte Nash.
Two notable changes were the addition of $200,000 for a performance audit and another $200,000 to fund warming shelters if they are needed.
The audit, in particular, is a step the commissioners wanted to take to give them a lay of the land so to speak, particularly since the majority of board is made up on freshman commissioners.
"It's really a performance audit which will include an audit of the (county's) spending," Hendrickson said. "It really just provides us a benchmark to be able to build from so that we know what our starting point is before we decide or determine to allocate any additional funding or resources to other areas."
The commissioners are coming in with a bit of an odd situation. The county's government is set up so that the annual budget is adopted by commissioners at the first meeting of the year, but it is drafted during the previous year.
In this year's case, that meant an outgoing chairwoman had to oversee the compilation of the budget, but it had to be approved at the first meeting under a new chairwoman's watch. In fact, Tuesday was the first meeting ever for three-fifths of the Gwinnett County commission.
"It may seem like a heavy lift for our first meeting, but this is how it's written in the enabling legislation," new Commissioner Kirkland Carden said.
To accommodate that change, Nash had Commissioner Marlene Fosque, who was the vice-chairwoman last year and is in the middle of her term of office, help with preparing of the proposed budget. Nash and Fosque also worked with county staff to build in flexibility so that there is money available in a fund for the new commissioners to take on projects of their own choice — such as the audit or the warming shelters — so they can have more time to have a say in which projects are funded by the county this year.
"There was flexibility in the budget, which we appreciated," Hendrickson said.
A couple of other items added into the budget were a deputy clerk position in the Clerk of Courts office, a program coordinator position for Family Treatment Court and Juvenile Court and an update to the Water and Sewer Fund to reflect a recent issuing of bonds. In all, the budget includes 62 new positions, which includes 39 public safety and courts positions.
The commission's new chairwoman said the audit will be far reaching and look at dollars that flow out of the county government to other bodies or organizations as well.
"This is also going to include our subsidies and the funding that we give to the libraries and all of the other entities that receive funding from us," Hendrickson said. "It really is about benchmarking where we are."
In other business, the commission voted to keep Fosque as the board's vice-chairwoman for 2021.
