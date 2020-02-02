Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services is getting two additional ambulances.
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 21 approved a $735,273 contract to provide the ambulances and refurbish an existing unit.
The ambulances will help the department keep pace with the increasing number of medical emergencies and medical transports in Gwinnett’s growing population, which is already close to 1 million people.
According to Captain Tommy Rutledge, the 2017 special-purpose local-option sales tax program will fund 29% of the contract. That will be enough to purchase two new ambulances at around $261,000 each and to recondition one ambulance for about $213,000.
To recondition the existing ambulance for continued service, the existing patient compartment module will be remounted on a new chassis.
“The increasing number of ambulance transports and the high number of miles being places on the vehicles takes a toll,” Gwinnett County Fire Chief Russell Knick said. “The remounting program allows us to reduce costs and extend the life of our vehicles. We appreciate the voters who give us the resources we need to provide a high level of service while taking care to spend their tax dollars wisely.”
Last year, commissioners approved the purchase of two ambulances to allow Fire and Emergency Services to staff every fire station with at least one unit. Maintaining one ambulance and adding two more will provide crucial backup to the existing units, according to Rutledge.
