Gwinnett County commissioners have signed off on the construction of a roundabout that will be built near the new Seckinger High School in the Hamilton Mill area.
The commission approved a $2.1 million contract with Peach State Construction Co. LLC on Tuesday to build the roundabout at the intersection of West Rock Quarry Road and Sardis Church Road. That is close to where Seckinger High School is being built on Sardis Church Road. The school is set to open in August 2022.
The project is not just a roundabout, however. County officials said an intersection with traffic signals will be installed at the school’s driveway and sidewalk, curb and gutter, street lighting and drainage improvements will also be made in the area around Seckinger High School.
The project is being paid for with 2017 special purpose local option sales tax funds. Six companies bid on the construction project, with Peach State Construction Co. submitting the lowest bid, according to county officials.
Construction is expected to take about 275 days to complete, according to county documents.
