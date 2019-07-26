Locals who are looking for a chance to express their opinions on the Gwinnett County Jail's 287(g) program will soon have the opportunity to do so in a public forum.
On Wednesday, Gwinnett County District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque will host a "community engagement discussion" that will "offer local perspectives on 287(g)," a partnership between state or local law enforcement and U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, that allows local jurisdictions to receive delegated authority for immigration enforcement.
The purpose of the discussion, which will be held at 7 p.m. in the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center auditorium, is to "educate and provide information to the Gwinnett public about the benefits and impacts of the 287(g) program from varying local perspectives."
“It’s important for people to come together and listen to each other's viewpoints,” Fosque said. “It’s also important to try to understand one another from a local perspective. I think it would be productive if we could have a thoughtful and respectful exchange of views on this important local issue.”
In the discussion, three panelists will discuss the benefits of 287(g) and three will discuss the impacts of the program. An outside, nonpartisan moderator will oversee the panel discussion.
The audience will consist of the first 200 Gwinnett residents who register on the Eventbrite page, which can be accessed at https://287gdiscussion.eventbrite.com.
Each attendee must register and present their printed ticket to be admitted. The audience will also include local legislators, elected officials, representatives from the Sheriff’s Office, public safety agencies and other "special guests."