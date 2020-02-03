Gwinnett County District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque is hosting a community engagement event on voter education this week.
The event will help answer election-related questions, feature demonstrations of two sets of the state's new voting equipment, as well as allow residents to interact with the new equipment.
It will take place Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville.
“We have three big elections coming up this year, and it’s crucial that people understand the electoral process,” Fosque said. “This event is intended to help familiarize people with the voting process and to encourage people to participate in our democracy.”
Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections staff and a representative from the Secretary of State’s Office will cover topics including provisional ballots, absentee and advance voting, and navigating the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page website.
Additionally, new voters will be able to register with staff in the GJAC breezeway, and registered voters will be able to make any needed name and/or address changes.
Those interested in getting involved in elections can learn about how to apply for positions as paid poll officials.
No registration is necessary for this event.
