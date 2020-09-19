Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque was recently picked to serve in a committee leadership role for the National Association of Counties.
Fosque was named the vice-chairwoman of NACo's Transit/Rail subcommittee as well as appointments to its Large Urban Counties Caucus steering committee and International Economic Development Task Force.
“I feel very fortunate to have been placed on some of the committees that will help Gwinnett the most,” Fosque said in a statement. “I have an opportunity to help shape policy in ways that ensure that Gwinnett’s interests are looked after to learn more about these vital issues from some of the best experts in the country.”
The appointments are for one-year, lasting through next July.
As far as each committee's work is concerned, the Transit/Rail subcommittee works under the Transportation Steering Committee and looks at federal transportation legislation as well as funding, regulation and legislation's impact on county governments.
The Large Urban Counties Caucus includes county executives, governing board members and other county-level senior elected officials. It works on urban challenges and solutions and Gwinnett County officials said it is "the premier forum for urban county leaders and is the voice for America’s metropolitan counties before Congress and the administration."
Meanwhile, the International Economic Development Task Force is a forum for the exchanging of information, ideas and resources, according to Gwinnett County officials. It also works on programs that deal with county-level engagement in international economic development activities.
